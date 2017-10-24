Munger Avenue Baptist Church Recognized Rev. & Mrs. W.C. Davis for 19 Years of Service
Sunday, Occtober 15th, the Munger Avenue Baptist Church recognized Rev. W.C. Davis for 19 years of service to their church and community and 35 years of Pastoral Ministry. Rev. F.M. Davis pastor of Zion Baptist Church in Denver, Colorado delivered the sermon. The theme for the elebration was “A Faithful Servant.”
Rev. Davis came to Munger in August 1998 from Denver, Colorado where he was the Pastor of Good Shepherd Baptist Church, School Career Counselor at Manual High School, and a legendary High School Coach in Football, Basketball, and Track in the Denver Public School District. He touched many lives young and old in the city’s Metroplex. On the local news channel, Fox 4 Denver, March Nevlin made a comparison, and declared that “he preaches to his athletes, and coaches his members.”
Arriving in Dallas, Davis clearly established himself as a fiery gospel preacher with oratorical skills that demanded to be heard. The legendary Bill Blair, after hearing Davis the first time, labeled him the “Texas Eugolist,” the late great Dr. Manuel L. Scott, Sr. said of Dabis, “he’s unique with an unusual ability to make simplicity profound,” and the late Theodore Liggins affectionately referred to him as the “Son of Thunder.”
Davis has preached on the National and Stte level that has afforded him national recognition. He also was inducted into the “Texas Religious Hall of Fame” in 2008.
His favorite quote, “Woe is unto me, if I preach not the gospel of Jesus Christ.”