A Little Bit of Faith: Lift Each Other Up in Prayer
While we watch the news, we see devastation all around us. It seems as if the world is quickly approaching the end. We have the threat of nuclear war, we have the threat of race riots, and we also have the threat of natural disasters. With all that we hear and see, we want to run and hide. But truly there is no place to hide.
All we can do is call out to our Heavenly Father and believe that He is willing to hear our cries. In the book of Psalms, it says, “Let your compassion quickly meet our needs because we are on the brink of despair” (Psalm 79:8). If we look at all that seems to be happening at once, this is truly where we are, “…we are on the brink of despair” (Psalm 79:8).
However, we cannot walk in fear. God is our refuge. If we believe this, then we must walk in faith knowing that He sees our turmoil and pain. Although we are vulnerable, we can have peace because we can ask God for His protection. “Protect me God because I take refuge in you. I say to the Lord, You are my Lord, apart from You I have nothing good” (Psalm 16:1).
Let’s lift our sister’s and brother’s in Christ up in prayer knowing that, “…all things work together for the good of those who love the Lord and are called according to His purpose” (Romans 8:28). As we lift each other up in prayer, may we be God’s hands and feet to one another. Amen? Amen.