Reclaiming My Time
My Day
By Dr. J. Ester Davis
Have you ever asked a question to your doctor, an insurance agent or about an incorrect bill only to not receive an answer to your question? How much filibustering was inserted in not answering you directly?
The Honorable Maxine Waters has given us a new sermon with gospel song ‘reclaiming my time’. And the song is already written and at the top of the charts. Last week, the Honorable Maxine Waters, U. S. Representative of the 43rd Congressional District, California, recanted this now more famous line thirteen (13) times in two minutes eleven seconds (2:11) during a hearing with Steve Mnuchin, Treasury Secretary in the Trump administration.
It all started innocent enough. Maxine Waters sent a letter to the treasury secretary questioning the Trump financial connection to Russia on May 23, 2017.
The treasury secretary simply did not answer the letter and the subsequent question about the letter at the hearing the week of July 27. We are all too familiar with this tactic used by politicians and others to waste time not answering questions and refusing to answer the question based on some narrow excuse since #45 took office, we have become very familiar with questions not being answered, plus artificial facts, absurd reasoning and a White House in shambles.
Maxine Waters, one of thirteen (13) children from St Louis, is one of the most powerful Democrats in the House. She can be politically correct and definitely politically incorrect. Eighteen (18) days after #45 took office, the fierce natured American politician started impeachment conversations with true grit. Some new choice language, including treason weasels has been added unto the Office of the President. Mrs. Waters has battled injustice for decades, still standing firm on her beliefs. In 1968 Shirley Chisholm was elected to Congress. Maxine Waters was thirty (30) years old just getting her feet wet in politics. In 1992, we all woke up to the LA riots and the scars it left. Then President George H.W. Bush, called for a
urban meeting with grassroots leaders, and deliberately or intentionally left off one person. Maxine Waters showed up uninvited with an opening statement
“I do not intend to be excluded or dismissed’.
During the banking fiasco, where millions of Americans lost their home, Maxine Waters relentlessly called out Wells Fargo, and we all know how that ended up.
The lesson here is to regain, recover and rescue your precious time. It is how to shut down people who try to waste it.
Ester Davis, spoke at the Family Church, 1710 W. Airport Freeway, Irving, on Saturday, August 5, 5:30 PM Facebook.com/ester.davis.39