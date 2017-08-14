Methodist Mansfield Wound Care Center Names New Medical Director
The Methodist Mansfield Medical Center Wound Care Center has named Ike Nwabude, MD, medical director of the center effective immediately.
Dr. Nwabude is responsible for reviewing patient care and results, and providing oversight and guidance on procedures and policies. He is a graduate of the University of Nigeria where he earned his Masters of Business and Bachelors of Science degrees. He is board certified in internal medicine, and in wound care and hyperbaric medicine. Most recently, he provided wound care services and supervised hyperbaric oxygen treatments at Medical City North Hills in North Richland Hills. He has also trained and had experience at the University of Stellenbosch, South Africa; International ATMO, in San Antonio; University General Hospital, and Kindred Hospital Southwest. Dr. Nwabude is a member of the American College of Physicians (ACP), American Medical Association (AMA), and a member of the Texas Medical Association (TMA).
“My treatment philosophy is to treat wounds immediately to minimize complications and optimize healing,” says Dr. Nwabude. “We also use the latest technologies and hyperbaric oxygen therapy to speed healing through improved oxygen to the body’s tissue.
The Methodist Mansfield Wound Care Center is a member of the Healogics network which has experience treating approximately 2.5 million chronic wounds. The center offers highly specialized wound care to patients suffering from diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers, infections and other chronic wounds, which have not healed in a reasonable amount of time. The center at Mansfield Methodist Medical Center is staffed with highly trained specialists who provide evaluation, individualized treatment plans and coordinated care on an outpatient basis Monday through Friday.