A Little Bit of Faith: Will You Do God’s Will?
By Dr. Colleen White
What would you have done if this had happened to you? “The Angel of the Lord appeared to him, and said to him, ‘The Lord is with you, you mighty man of valor!’” (Judges 6:12) Are you a mighty man or woman of valor? You might not be sure. Why? Because you might think that you’re too afraid to step out on what God has asked you to do. Has God asked YOU to do something specific?
Like Gideon, in the book of Judges, the Lord was calling Gideon to deliver Israel out of trouble with the Midians. However, Gideon told the Lord that his people were the weakest and that “…I am the least in my father’s house” (Judges 6:15). Perhaps you too think that you’re not the right person to get the job done. But like Gideon, God is telling that you are the right person.
God is willing to help you with the task that He is asking you to do. And yet, you still might feel as though you’re not hearing God correctly. Gideon did the same thing. He wanted a sign from God to help reassure him that he was doing the will of God. Are you waiting on a sign from God as well? Perhaps you are.
Our Heavenly Father saw Gideon as “a mighty man of valor” because He knew what Gideon would become with His (God’s) help. If God is able to do such a great thing with Gideon, what more can God do with you?
Therefore, if God is speaking to your heart about sharing the word with a friend, a family member, or a co-worker, go ahead and do it. God will help you every step of the way. If God was willing to help Gideon, imagine how God will help you. Can you do what God is asking you to do? Will you do God’s will? Amen? Amen.