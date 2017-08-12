MetroPCS Offers Free School Supplies To Dallas Residents
Starting this month, MetroPCS will offer free school supplies at 32 of their participating locations during scheduled events at MetroPCS stores throughout August. Each two-hour event will feature remote broadcasting from local radio stations.
MetroPCS invites DFW-area families to stop by the local events to pick up free cinch sacks filled with school supplies (limit 2 per adult) while supplies last. Each school supply kit will include a backpack, pencil bag, standard ruler, pencils, pens, glue stick, eraser, folder, crayons, and a spiral notebook.
“In our continued effort to impact the DFW community, we are excited to support our youth with new school supplies for the upcoming school year.” said Peter Slater, Director of field marketing, North Central Region, MetroPCS “Education is so important to our children and to our community, MetroPCS prides itself on giving back. We are grateful we have a chance to help families start the school year off prepared with new school supplies for their children.”
MetroPCS is committed to helping children in the DFW area before, during and after the school bell rings. In addition to the school supply giveaway, the company is donating $1 to nonprofit group, After-School All-Stars of North Texas, for every activation in one of their stores during the month of August.
After-School All-Stars North Texas is committed to providing comprehensive after-school programs that keep children safe and help them succeed in school and life. The program serves more than 450 students across five schools in Dallas County, and strives to make sure participants are safe and healthy, graduate from high school and continue to college so that they may find a career they love and give back to the community.
Event details:
School supply giveaway:
August 2 – August 27
Scheduled hours at
32 participating locations