DCHHS Opens August 12 for Back-to-School Immunizations
With only a few weeks remaining before classes begin, parents will soon be rushing to get their children the immunizations they need. To help parents prepare for the upcoming school year, Dallas County Health and Human Services (DCHHS) is holding a special back-to-school immunization clinic Saturday, Aug. 12 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The free clinic will be held on the first floor of the main DCHHS building located at 2377 N Stemmons Freeway in Dallas. Appointments are not required for this event, however, parents and guardians should prepare to bring immunization records for walk in immunizations.
“Mumps cases in Dallas County spiked last school year and vaccinations were essential in helping reduce the spread,” said Zachary Thompson, DCHHS director. “This fall, don’t let your child’s seat in class be left empty. Get your children the vaccinations they need for school now.”
Dallas County residents from birth to age 18 in the following categories are eligible to receive free immunizations on Aug. 12 under the Texas Vaccines for Children Program (TVFC):
· Medicaid eligible
· Uninsured: a child who has no health insurance coverage
· American Indian or Alaskan Native
· Enrolled in CHIP
· Underinsured (as defined by the Texas Department of State Health Services)
“Provisional enrollments are not always guaranteed and are only short term,” said Tammara Scroggins, DCHHS asst. director public health communicable disease. “Acting now will help ensure that your children are ready for classes on the first day of school.”
Parents and guardians should review immunization records and consult with a primary care provider or a public health professional to determine needed vaccinations. Texas minimum state vaccine requirements for students grades K-12 can be found at www.dshs.texas.gov/immunize/school /default.shtm
For more information on the DCHHS immunization clinic and upcoming immunization events, visit http://www.dallascounty.org/department/hhs/immunizationhours.html