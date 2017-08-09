More Than $400K in Grants Awarded to 30 Community-Based Organizations
Partnership Grant Program from FHLB Dallas Matches Members’ Donations at a 3:1 Ratio
DALLAS, TEXAS, July 19, 2017 – Feeding hungry children in Arkansas and meeting basic needs of homeless Mississippians are just two of the causes championed by 30 community-based organizations (CBO) receiving $404,550 in Partnership Grant Program (PGP) funds from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas) and 31 of its member institutions.
Through this unique grant program, FHLB Dallas member institutions contribute $500 up to $4,000 to a CBO, which FHLB Dallas matches at a 3:1 ratio to provide the CBO up to $12,000 in grant money. Grants are awarded annually through FHLB Dallas’ member institutions via a lottery system. In 2017, FHLB Dallas awarded $300,000 in PGP funds that were combined with the $104,550 contributed by FHLB Dallas members for a total of $404,550 to the organizations.
Partnership grants may be used to:
- Offset operational and administrative expenses
- Purchase or rent equipment or software
- Hire staff and/or consultants
- Secure training, consulting or technical support
- Sponsor special program-related events
- Conduct research or studies related to economic development or affordable housing projects
- Hire professional contractors such as architects, engineers, grant writers or accountants
“The PGP is designed to promote and strengthen relationships between community-based organizations and FHLB Dallas members,” said Greg Hettrick, first vice president and director of Community Investment at FHLB Dallas. “Through our members’ firsthand community knowledge, these partnerships equip nonprofits to better address citizens’ often-underserved needs.”
Below is the complete list of the 2017 PGP grant recipients. For more information about the 2017 PGP grants and other FHLB Dallas community investment products and programs, please visit fhlb.com/community.
Note: The grants below reflect only the matched amounts from FHLB Dallas.
Arkansas
Batesville
Member: First Community Bank
Sponsor: Habitat for Humanity of Independence County
Grant: $6,000
Member: Merchants and Planters Bank
Sponsor: Main Street Batesville
Grant: $12,000
Jonesboro
Member: Iberia Bank
Sponsor: Habitat for Humanity of Greater Jonesboro, Inc
Grant: $6,000
Member: Evolve Bank and Trust
Sponsor: Habitat for Humanity of Greater Jonesboro, Inc
Grant: $3,000
Little Rock
Member: BancorpSouth Bank
Sponsor: Feed Arkansas Kids
Grant: $3,000
Louisiana
Alexandria
Member: Red River Bank
Sponsor: GAEDA Revitalization Corporation
Grant: $12,000
Crowley
Member: First National Bank of Louisiana
Sponsor: Empowering the Community for Excellence
Grant: $10,350
Elton
Member: St. Martin Bank & Trust Company
Sponsor: Keagan’s Center Inc.
Grant: $7,500
Lafayette
Member: Home Bank, N.A.
Sponsor: Step Up Acadiana
Grant: $7,500
Member: Home Bank, N.A.
Sponsor: Open Doors Louisiana Inc.
Grant: $6,000
Lake Charles
Member: First Federal Bank of Louisiana
Sponsor: Project Build a Future
Grant: $3,000
Member: First National Bank of Louisiana
Sponsor: Project Build a Future
Grant: $12,000
Monroe
Member: Origin Bank
Sponsor: NOVA Workforce Institute of NE LA
Grant: $3,000
Member: Progressive Bank
Sponsor: NOVA Workforce Institute of NE LA
Grant: $3,000
New Orleans
Member: Home Bank, N.A.
Sponsor: HousingNOLA
Grant: $6,000
Member: Iberia Bank
Sponsor: Central City Housing Development Corporation
Grant: $6,000
Member: Gulf Coast Bank & Trust Company
Sponsor: Committee for a Better New Orleans
Grant: $12,000
Mississippi
Gulfport
Member: The First, A National Banking Association
Sponsor: Coalition of African American Communities
Grant: $5,400
Member: Community Bank Coast
Sponsor: Coalition of African American Communities
Grant: $3,750
Hattiesburg
Member: The First, A National Banking Association
Sponsor: R3SM, Inc.
Grant: $12,000
Member: The First, A National Banking Association
Sponsor: The Lighthouse Rescue Mission
Grant: $3,000
Member: BancorpSouth Bank
Sponsor: The Lighthouse Rescue Mission
Grant: $12,000
Indianola
Member: Trustmark National Bank
Sponsor: Mississippi Community Financial Access Coalition
Grant: $12,000
Member: State Bank & Trust
Sponsor: Mississippi Community Financial Access Coalition
Grant: $12,000
Jackson
Member: BancorpSouth Bank
Sponsor: Corporation for Global Community Development
Grant: $12,000
Member: Trustmark National Bank
Sponsor: Corporation for Global Community Development
Grant: $3,000
Rolling Fork
Member: Bank of Anguilla
Sponsor: Rolling Fork Visitors Center & Museum, Inc.
Grant: $7,500
New Mexico
Las Vegas
Member: Southwest Capital Bank
Sponsor: MainStreet Las Vegas Corporation
Grant: $6,000
Moriarty
Member: Wells Fargo
Sponsor: Estancia Valley Foundation for Economic Education & Development
Grant: $7,500
Tucumcari
Member: Tucumcari Federal Savings & Loan
Sponsor: Tucumcari Main Street Corporation
Grant: $12,000
Texas
Austin
Member: Frost Bank
Sponsor: HousingWorks Austin
Grant: $4,500
Member: Texas Capital Bank
Sponsor: Economic Growth Business Incubator (EGBI)
Grant: $7,500
Dallas
Member: TBK Bank, SSB
Sponsor: 2nd Saturday CDC
Grant: $12,000
Houston
Member: CommunityBank of Texas, N.A.
Sponsor: Credit Coalition
Grant: $12,000
Jacksonville
Member: Southside Bank
Sponsor: A Circle of Ten – Network for Collaboration
Grant: $2,700
Member: Austin Bank Texas NA
Sponsor: A Circle of Ten – Network for Collaboration
Grant: $3,300
Lufkin
Member: Austin Bank Texas NA
Sponsor: Lufkin Neighborhood Strong
Grant: $12,000
Member: Citizens National Bank
Sponsor: Lufkin Neighborhood Strong
Grant: $12,000
Pearland
Member: Comerica Bank
Sponsor: PowHer Play, Inc.
Grant: $7,500
About the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas
The Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas is one of 11 district banks in the FHLBank System created by Congress in 1932. FHLB Dallas, with total assets of $57.5 billion as of March 31, 2017, is a member-owned cooperative that supports housing and community development by providing competitively priced loans and other credit products to approximately 850 members and associated institutions in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, and Texas. For more information, visit our website at fhlb.com.