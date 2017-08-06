August change improves DART bus service
Several off-peak frequency enhancements will take place Monday, August 14, by Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART). Customers should plan to obtain new timetables before bus schedule changes designed primarily to improve connectivity and on-time performance take place.
The changes are aimed at improving the DART customer experience and follow an extensive outreach process including social media, rider outreach events, public meetings, stakeholder interviews and participation of advisory and technical committees. More extensive service changes are planned for March 2018, with public meetings on proposed changes planned for September.
Details are available by calling DART Customer Service at 214.979.1111 or by going online to DART.org for adjustments to off-peak routes 24, 35, 444, 507, 521 and 531. Minor timetable revisions will occur on routes 39, 76, 155, 161, 183, 205, 208, 210, 283, 347, 350, 372, 374, 415, 444, 452, 463, 488, 501, 502, 504, 510, 527 and 549.