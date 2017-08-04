Perfect Assurance of God’s Word
Written through the inspiration of God by Prayer Warrior Missionary Ms. Cm Carter
Every good and perfect gift comes from above and cometh down from the Father of light (James 1:17). Each person who lives, moves and has his being has received numerous blessings from our Heavenly Father. This is an important truth that should not be forgotten. Now, this truth is manifested in numerous ways from time to eternity. To list a few: life, health, friends, opportunities to work and worship, etc. God has endowed us with what we need to live a rich abundant life.
Appreciation is one way to improve our life regardless of circumstances. When we truly appreciate what we have it always becomes more. If we are ungrateful or belittle what we have it becomes less. Little becomes much and even more than enough when we appreciate God first, others and self- worth.
We do well to follow the “golden rule” for abundant living. Let’s make it a practice to never judge a person too quickly or speak ill of others before we understand the cause behind their action. In other words don’t judge others until you have walked in their shoes. God’s strengths is best seen in our weakness (II Corinthians12:9). Acts 3:19: For a new start ask God for a new heart. Repent that your sins may be blotted out (Acts 3:13).
When studying the bible we must eat God’s Word just as a new born baby desires milk. Jeremiah 15:16 “Your words were found, and I did eat them…” slow down and digest the nourishment of God’s Word, chewing and enjoying each morsel of truth. St. Matthew 4:4 “Man shall not live by bread alone, but by every word that proceedeth out of the mouth of God”.
Praying and reading God’s Word will help to keep us stable and to face whatever may come our way to draw us closer to him. Hebrews 10:22-23 “Let us draw near with a true heart in full assurance of faith.”
Morsels for perfect assurance of God’s Word…
- The closer we are to God, the bigger our heart for others.
- We are uniquely design to glorify God.
- Prayer is the voice of faith trusting that God knows and cares.
- Bitter feelings can sweeten when we take them to God in prayer.
- When we live with integrity, we please God and influence society in a great way.
- No matter where we are in life, Jesus is only a prayer away.
- Success rises out of the seed of failure.
- In God’s sight, true greatness is serving others.
- Following Jesus is not always easy, but it is always right.
Proverbs 3:13 “Happy is the man who find wisdom, the man who gains understanding.” Embrace God’s Wisdom.