“THANK GOD FOR HIS STEADFAST MERCY” PSALM 136:1:26
What a wonderful hymn of praise we have before us that exalts God’s steadfast and continual love (His mercy) toward us. We need to thank God for His great love in the intervention of our salvation through grace; in addition, the grand Apostle Paul describes God’s rich grace in our salvation this way in Ephesians 2:4-7: “But God, who is rich in mercy, for His great love where with He loved us, Even when we were dead in sins, hath quickened us together with Christ, (by grace ye are saved;) And hath raised us up together and made us sit together in heavenly places in Christ Jesus: That in the ages to come He might shew the exceeding riches of His grace in His kindness toward us through Christ Jesus.”
As we go through this wonderful psalm, it should be of interest to note that every verse is followed by the refrain: “for His mercy endureth for ever.” As you look back over your life and you really think things over, you can’t help from saying: “for His mercy endure for ever.” From your earliest existence to the present moment; recalling how the Lord safe-guarded from the dangerous points of your life – the only thing that you can utter is: “For His mercy endureth for ever.”
As we approach this psalm, the psalmist in verses 1-3, summons the congregation to give thanks unto the Lord because of His hesed (loyal) love, His mercy. Have you really thanked the Lord today for His unusual love and mercy that He has shown to you? The psalmist cites as a reason that we should praise Him because of His mighty acts in creation in verses 4-9. He begins verse 4 by saying: “To Him who alone doeth great wonders: for His mercy endureth for ever” and goes on to announce His wonders: the heavens, earth, waters, sun, moon, and stars. The Lord is the creator of this vast universe and we ought to praise Him!
In verses 10-25, the psalmist continues to cite a reason for praising Him and it was for God’s mighty intervention in History of redeeming Israel from Egyptian bondage. Not only did He lead them out of Egypt but He sustained them in the wilderness in route to the Promise Land. Not only did the Lord safeguard and sustain Israel, but He manifested His love the third way by feeding all flesh (creature). The psalmist concludes this awesome psalm in verse 26 by saying: “O give thanks unto the God of heaven: for His mercy endureth for ever.”
May God Bless!