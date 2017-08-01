How diabetes affects your feet
People who have diabetes can develop different foot problems. If your blood sugar is too high, over time, this can keep the nerves in your arms and legs from working properly. You can help keep this from happening to you.
Diabetes foot complications
Most problems with your feet happen because of nerve damage that can cause tingling, pain (burning or stinging), or weakness in the foot. This can also make you not feel anything in your foot so you can injure it without knowing.
With loss of feeling in your feet, you could have a stone in your shoe all day and not know it until the skin breaks and becomes infected. Also, poor blood flow can make it harder for your foot to fight an infection and get better.
Diabetes makes blood vessels in your feet and legs get thin and harder. There are some things you can do to make blood flow better such as quitting smoking. Also, follow your healthcare provider’s instructions for keeping your blood pressure and cholesterol at healthy levels.
Another thing you can do to make your blood flow better is exercise. Exercise makes the blood in the legs and feet move faster. A good choice is to walk for exercise wearing strong, good-fitting, comfortable shoes. But, do not walk if you have open sores.
If you have poor blood flow and loss of feeling in your feet, this could lead to ulcers and infections that can make you need an amputation (surgery to cut the foot off). You can prevent most amputations with regular foot care and the right footwear (shoes).
How to keep your feet healthy
- Take care of your diabetes.
- Check your feet each day, including the tops and bottoms.
- Use a hand mirror if you cannot see the bottom of your feet. Look for dry, cracked skin, blisters, cuts, scratches or other sores.
- If you have a blister on your foot, do not try to break it. Call your healthcare provider to have it checked out.
- Wash both feet each day with warm water (never hot). Pat your skin dry, do not rub it.
- Choose lanolin-based lotions or creams (check the label) to put on your feet. Do not put lotion between your toes or on your toenails.
- Always wear shoes or slippers that cover your toes and heels.
- Always wear socks with your shoes to keep them from rubbing your skin and to help keep your feet dry.
- Wear white cotton socks so that you can tell right away if you have a problem such as blood or pus.
- When you notice a foot problem, tell your healthcare provider right away.
Talk to your doctor about steps you can take to keep your blood sugar under control and to keep your feet healthy. To learn more about diabetes, go to http://www.parklandhospital.com/diabetesfacts.