SHOPPA’S MATERIAL HANDLING SUPPORTS TCDFW SCHOLARSHIP AWARD PROGRAM
DALLAS/FORT WORTH, TX —— Shoppa’s Material Handling, one of the largest Toyota Industrial Equipment dealers in the USA, recently presented the Shoppa’s Scholarship Award to the Transportation Club of DFW recipient, LeDarrian Webb. This is the 10th consecutive year that Shoppa’s has worked in conjunction with TCDFW on their scholarship program. The 2017 awards luncheon ceremony was held in June at LaCima Club.
The Transportation Club of DFW is part of a national trade association uniting all aspects of transportation including air, ocean and trucking as well as warehousing and supply chain logistics. The association has been in existence for over 65-years and the local chapter has funded the scholarship program through their golf tournament for many years. This year the TCDFW awarded ten (10) scholarships of $1,000 each to students with high academic standards who are entering the field of logistics.
“We are pleased to participate in and support the TCDFW scholarship program. It is important to help nurture and train talented young adults in this fast-paced technology trending logistic supply chain business,” stated James L. Shoppa, President, Shoppa’s Material Handling. “Automation and robotics are the future of the industry but there is much knowledge to pass on and share about the traditional movement and flow of products,” he added.
Shoppa was on hand to deliver the TCDFW Shoppa’s Scholarship Award to the recipient, LeDarrian Webb. LeDarrian is a recent graduate of Lancaster High School and will be attending Cedar Valley College. He is majoring in computer engineering and minoring in logistics. In high school he received a perfect attendance award, maintained a 3.5 GPA and was notably involved with a special aviation project that caught the eye of the judges.
For more information about the Transportation Club of DFW or how to become involved in warehousing and supply chain logistics, visit www.tcdfw.org.