Hamilton Park Community Receives Historical Marker
The Texas Historical Commission, Undertold Marker Program awarded The Hamilton Park Community a historical marker in 2016. The Dallas City Council Office of Council Member Adam McGough collaborated with the Dallas County Historical Commission, the Hamilton Park Civic League, and the Richardson Independent School District. The ceremony was held on Saturday, May 13th at 2 o’clock began the official dedication ceremony at the Hamilton Park Pacesetter Magnet School at 8301 Towns Street in Dallas, Texas. Approximately five hundred people eagerly entered the school auditorium as the Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins greeted the audience with a welcome. In addition, County Commissioner Dr. Theresa Daniel read a resolution describing the eligibility to purchase a home during the fifties era. Thomas Jefferson, President of the Hamilton Park Civic League, described the lengthy thirteen-year struggle to acquire recognition from the State of Texas. Mr. Jefferson emphasized the petition materialized thirteen months after the winning application was acknowledged. Coincidentally, the dedication occurred on the 13th day of May. The number 13 appeared to be of great significance according to Mr. Jefferson. Dr. Jeannie Stone, Superintendent of the Richardson Independent School District was accompanied by school board trustees, executive directors, and Michael Thomas, principal of Hamilton Park Pacesetter Magnet. Dr. Stone eloquently acknowledged the phenomenal achievement and significance of the school district overall. George Keaton, the founder and executive director of Remembering Black Dallas gave a stirring keynote message. He recalled his early formative years at the once segregated Hamilton Park School. He paid homage to his teachers and the indelible imprints that shaped his life.
Lastly, the marker applicant, Patricia Price Hicks, reminisced over the original homeowners’ efforts to forge paths with much sacrifice, dedication, and determination. Many sought Opportunities that some dared not to tackle. They moved north determined to beat the odds and make a good life for themselves. They reared their children in a wholesome nurturing environment. Many were great role models and influenced others who chartered similar paths. The crowd was inspired to maintain the heritage, legacy and traditions of the original homeowners; and pass the torch of generatively to future generations. These guiding principles will forever remain in the second-generation descendants. Ms. Hicks is appreciative to Emily Worland for working closely with her on this project; Mr. Darwin Spiller, Executive Director of Communications with RISD, Mr. Michael Thomas, principal, and all interviewees.