“A DECLARATION OF PRAISE TO THE LORD” PSALM 135:1:21
In Psalm 135, a great psalm of praise, begins with “Praise ye the LORD. Praise ye the name of the LORD; praise him, O ye servants of the LORD” (v.1). The psalmist summons the priests to praise the Lord for His goodness and His gracious choice of Israel (vv. 1-4). He stresses also in verses 5-7 that the Lord should be praised because of His sovereign work in creation by saying “Whatsoever the LORD pleased, that did he in heaven, and in earth, in the seas, and all deep places” (v. 6).
In addition, the Lord is to be praised, for He sovereignly intervened in Israel’s history to rescue her from Egyptian bondage, and destroyed nations and kings so that Israel might dwell in the land of promise (vv. 8-14). The Lord compassionately fought for His people, thus emphasizing His sovereign love for Israel.
In verses 15-18 which relate to verse 5, the psalmist shows that the Lord is sovereign over lifeless pagan gods. These lifeless pagan gods have no ability to speak, see, hear, breathe or save! The psalmist points out that the pagan gods are made by man by stating “The idols of the heathen are silver and gold, the work of men’s hands” (v. 15). And foolishly “They that make them are like unto them: so is every one that trusteth in them” (v. 18).
This wonderful psalm closes with the psalmist calling on Israel, as well as the priests, to praise the Lord – “Bless the LORD, O house of Israel: bless the LORD, O house of Aaron: Bless the LORD, O house of Levi: ye that fear the LORD, bless the LORD.
Blessed be the LORD out of Zion, which dwelleth at Jerusalem. Praise ye the LORD.” (vv. 19-21).
In reading this mighty psalm, let us join the psalmist as he renders praise to the Lord in Psalm 150:1-2: “Praise ye the LORD. Praise God in his sanctuary: praise him in the firmament of his power. Praise him for his mighty acts: praise him according to his excellent greatness.”
May God Bless!