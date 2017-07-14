A Little Bit of Faith: Choose the Power of God’s Love
From time to time, life can knock us down and our minds may go astray. When difficulties come our way, we tend to fall away from what is good and perhaps lean more toward the negative. However, the Bible would have us to try and keep our minds on things that are more positive in nature. In the book of Philippians, it says, “Finally, brothers and sisters, whatever is true, whatever is noble, whatever is right, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is admirable—if anything is excellent or praiseworthy—think about such things” (Philippians 4:8).
Yet, in the mist of all that has occurred recently in our community, we may find it difficult to think of good things, but we can. We can think about the loveliness of a child’s smile, we can remember the laughter of our best friend, we can sit and look at the beauty that stretches across the sky, we can listen tenderly to a friend, we can even help someone else in need. These things can help to alleviate our pain and allow us to think on and do things that will lead us toward healing.
However, there is no magic won, we may still lean back on the negative. Still, if we strive to keep our mind on the positive and learn to forgive, we can move forward and onward in our lives. We don’t have to allow ourselves to stay stuck in our pain. Changing our thoughts from negative to being more positive, can help heal our hearts, minds, and souls. Each step, each hour, each day, each week, and month that we choose to think of the positive things in our lives and the loveliness of those who are gone can bring healing to our souls. We can choose to keep our minds and spirits free of the stain that negative emotions can leave behind. Let’s choose the power of God’s love. Amen? Amen.