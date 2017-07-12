Celebrating the Life of Reverend Rush H. Ingram
July 3, 1945 – June 25, 2017
Reflections of Rush Hunter Ingram
A loving husband, father, grandfather, son, brother uncle, uncle, cousin, nephew and friend
Our Father in Heaven, our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, the Holy Spirit and the Angels in Heaven.
Having been blessed to live 71 glorious years, Rush first entered this world on July 3, 1945 to the late Homer Leroy and Pearl Etta Ingram.
As a child Rush received his formal education in Goodlow, Texas graduating from Park High School in 1964. Soon after graduating from high school, Rush enlisted in the U.S. Army where he became a drill sergeant and served for 3 years. After Army life, he married his high school sweetheart, Linda Faye Soders on December 24, 1967.
Rush accepted the Lord Jesus Christ as his Savior at an early and was baptized on the confession of his faith and Love for God. Rush was ordained as a minister in 1984 and started pasturing Rock of Ages Baptist Church in 1985, where he served until his health began to fail.
Rush was the “Jack of all trades” and was extremely talented in carpentry, construction and landscape. He started his started his own business and was very successful. Rush never met a stranger and was always willing to lend a helping hand.
In addition to his parents, Rush was proceeded in death by three of his seven brothers; Lorenzo Ingram, Sr., Homer Ingram, Jr. and Harold Ingram and his baby sister, Marilyn Washington.
Left to cherish the memories of life: Loving Wife, Linda Faye Ingram, Daughter, Michelle (Jaco) Ingram), Son, Gary (Dawn) Ingram. Granddaughters; LaChrista (Branden) Ingram and Deja Ingram. Special Cousin, Carolyn (Edward) Ingram of McKinney. Four Brothers; Melvin Ingram, Dallas, TX, Lawrence Ingram and Vernell (Dorothy) Ingram, Fort Worth, TX and Wilmer Ingram of Oxnard, CA. Sisters; Helen Eli, Celina, TX and Celestine Croom, Irvine, CA. Aunt, Loureather Hill, Fort Worth, TX and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.