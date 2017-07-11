The Gordon Parks Young Photographers Competition and The RC Hickman Young Photographers Workshop
It’s not too late to enroll for the RC Hickman Young Photographers Workshop and the Gordon Parks Young Photographers Competition
The RC Hickman Young Photographers Workshop will get underway beginning on Saturday July 8th at 11am at the J. Erik Jonsson Central Dallas Public Library located at 1515 Young Street just across the street from Dallas City Hall. The photography workshop will meet on the first floor in the Show Case Room. Parents, our students will have some interesting action to take pictures of so you don’t want to miss out on giving your child that opportunity to explore the world of photography and check out future opportunities as a career potential. You can download the enrollment and entry forms by visiting www.artiststuff.com and going over to the programs section, and in the interest of time, bring your forms with you to the workshop. Also, you can get forms and fill them out at the library as you enroll.
The Gordon Parks Young Photographers Competition is accepting entries for winning photos for first place to be awarded $300, second place to be awarded $200 and 3rd place to be awarded $100, and Nkonyezi’s Honorable Mention for additional prizes. Announcements of this year’s winners of the Gordon Parks Young Photographers Competition will happen on Saturday August 5th. The deadline date for postmarking your entry has been extended to July 27th.
If you want to bring your own camera that’s OK, but CANON cameras will be available. If you need more information please visit www.artiststuff.com or call 214-716-7481.