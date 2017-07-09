Kids Get Free Back-to-School Haircuts at Remington College Dallas Campus
Remington College’s 8th annual Cuts for Kids event provides free haircuts for kids 17 and under throughout the month of August
Dallas, Texas – (June 30, 2017) – Remington College is again helping send kids back to school looking and feeling their best – and saving their parents some money – through its 8th annual Cuts for Kids event.
During the month of August, Remington College will provide free back-to-school haircuts for students 17 and under. The haircuts will be done by students in the Remington College cosmetology program.
Here’s how to participate at Remington College Dallas Campus:
Dates: Tuesday, August 1 – Thursday, August 31
Address: 1640 Eastgate Dr. in Garland
Hours: Wednesday – Saturday, 9:00 am – 1:00 pm
For appointments: Call The Salon at Remington at 972-698-3890.Walk-ins are also welcome.
Parents can save even more money during Cuts for Kids and get a free salon service for themselves. Any adult who brings in a donation of school supplies – pencils, pens, notebooks, etc. – can get a free haircut, manicure or pedicure. All the school supplies collected will be given to local schools.
Remington College has provided more than 16,000 free back to school haircuts through its Cuts for Kids program. It’s an important part of Remington College’s mission to give back to the local community.
The Remington College Cosmetology program teaches students the art of hair, skin and nail care through traditional classroom instruction and hands-on training in The Salon at Remington, which allows students to work with real clients.
For more on the Remington College Cosmetology Program, visit remingtoncosmo.com
or call 1-800-448-6405.