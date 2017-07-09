“Hottest Ticket”
What classes are our children taking to keep up with the rising tide in the DFW Region? With the progress, where is the sustaining process? What educational investments are there now in place and on a master plan to equal the substantial expenditure, the city, county, state, et cetera is making in infrastructure, upgrades, growth-to-the south, Loop 9, the nation’s 1st high speed rail, to name a few. What in progressive tutelage is riding alongside this ‘hot ticket’? When you buy a hot ticket, you have to have a front row seat to make the evening memorable and complete.
Dallas, is unquestionably, the ‘hottest ticket’ to the greatest show on earth. Several months ago on our internet network, we opened with ‘Dallas, the Center of the Universe’, and surprisingly enough after a few times, one, two, three calls came in from people talking about moving to Dallas.
I am wildly attracted to the International Inland Post of Dallas (IIPort of Dallas), a global inland city. Coming from Conroe, Texas, 30 miles from Houston, several family members worked for the Port of Houston for years. In fact, I spent a lion’s share of my Saturdays going to my music lessons riding with one cousin going to work and another getting off.
Just look at how mesmerizing Dallas is to the rest of the world. We have emerged as the primary gateway for the distribution of goods worldwide. More than 277 companies have expanded operations to twelve(12)counties in the North Texas Region. Actually, at last count, nearly 5,000 corporate headquarters are physically located in Dallas, and that is possibly an old statistic. For years, this was largely attributed to the DFW Airport, the “first” economic engine but now the profile bar has been raised. There are essentially two ways to look at Dallas, DFW Airport and the oncoming master plan stages. By air, we are three hours away from three nations. DFW Airport, is not only the 9th largest cargo airport, but this airport has the capacity to double operations in its existing footprint, with the land mass purchased before the first airplane landed.
The other way to look at Dallas is through the eyes of the inland port. The Texas coast is the Houston and Galveston bay area. That’s right down the road. The Port of Houston is the country’s second busiest port. Freeport, also down the road, is home to the nation’s largest petroleum reserve. A couple years ago, Hurricane Ike, a devastating hurricane, missed the heart of the coastal operations, but caused enough damage to the system to warrant a major prevention plan. An appropriate backup evacuation plan for security and safety should be moving some of the “strategic-ness” inland up the road to Dallas versus building a coastal barrier system. I am sure that will probably happen, giving Dallas another high mark around the globe.
Again, where in the situation room are the educational developers combining process with progress?
