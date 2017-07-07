“PSALMS OF GREAT INSTRUCTIONS” PSALM 128:1-6; PSALM 129:1-8
These two psalms 128 and 129 among the pilgrim psalms of degrees (Psalms 120-134) are great psalms that provide us with some mighty instructions for life. In Psalm 128:1-2, there is a great blessing when we fear the Lord and obediently walk according to His ways. The psalmist assures us in verse 2: “Blessed is every one that feareth the LORD; that walketh in His ways.” When our ways are ordered according to the ways of the Lord, we are indeed blessed. We need to be obedient like the blessed man of Psalm 1:1-3 that reads: “Blessed is the man that walketh not in the counsel of the ungodly, nor standeth in the way of sinners, nor sitteth in the seat of the scornful. But his delight is in the law of the LORD; and in His law doth he meditate day and night. And he shall be like a tree planted by the rivers of water, that bringeth forth his fruit in his season; his leaf also shall not wither; and whatsoever he doeth shall prosper.”
The psalmist went on to inform us that the man who fears (to have reverential trust in) the Lord will have a happy home. His wife will live godly and he will be blessed with children (vv. 3-4). He also is assured in verse 5 that: “The LORD shall bless thee out of Zion: and thou shalt see the good of Jerusalem all the days of thy life.” The psalmist closes this magnificent psalm by acknowledging that the blessed man will see the good of Jerusalem and live long and see one’s grandchildren. The psalmist ends this psalm by praying for peace on the nation (vv. 5-6).
In Psalm 129:1-2, the psalmist declares that he had been afflicted from his youth, yet his enemies had not prevailed (gained the victory) against him as he clearly points out: “Many a time have they afflicted me from my youth: yet they have not prevailed against me.” Although the enemies had inflicted pain on Israel, the Lord would bring deliverance (vv. 3-4).
In the midst of the pain that we encounter from those who oppose us, we need to know that we can trust God for deliverance, for Psalm 71:4-5 states: “Deliver me, O my God, out of the hand of the wicked, out of the hand of the unrighteous and cruel man. For thou art my hope, O Lord GOD: thou art my trust from my youth.”
In verses 5-8, the psalmist prayed that the enemies who hated Zion might be totally put to shame and destroyed. The psalmist affirms that the wicked will not be blessed of the Lord as he says in verse 6: “Let them all be confounded and turned back that hate Zion.” The wicked will be destroyed and that fact is again affirmed in Psalm 37: 35-36 that reads: “I have seen the wicked in great power, and spreading himself like a green bay tree. Yet he passed away, and, lo, he was not: yea, I sought him, but he could not be found.”
May God Bless!