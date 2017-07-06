Lancaster Teen, 13-Year-Old Shavon Randle Killed in Family Friend’s Drug Feud
LANCASTER, Texas (AP) — The Texas 13-year-old who was found dead on Sunday was killed over stolen drugs, police said.
Shavon Randle’s body was found in a home outside Dallas, four days after she went missing. In the home, police also found the body of Michael Titus, 19, who at one point was a person of interest in her disappearance.
Police say Shavon somehow got caught up in a drug deal gone sour that she was not even involved in.
Court documents show that her cousin’s boyfriend, Kendall Perkins, stole “a large amount” of marijuana from two alleged drug dealers, Darius Fields and Devonte Owens, two days before Shavon went missing.
Owens told a woman that he planned to abduct a child as a way to recover the stolen drugs, the arrest affidavit said.
How she ended up dead is still unclear.
Owens was arrested Saturday for aggravated kidnapping. Fields faces drug possession and other charges.
Two others, Laquon Wilkerson and LaPorshya Polley, were also arrested in connection with the kidnapping.
A candlelight vigil and march in honor of Shavon was held Monday night in Dallas.
Police have not charged anyone for the deaths. A medical examiner will perform autopsies to determine how they died.
A GoFundMe page has been set up for Shavon’s family.
