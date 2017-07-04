Dallas Arts District Launches Dallas Black Dance Theatre’s “40 Years Forward” Archives Touring Exhibition
The Dallas Arts District is launching Dallas Black Dance Theatre’s (DBDT) 40 Years Forward Archives Touring Exhibition on June 30, 2017 in the One Arts Plaza lobby, 1722 Routh Street, Dallas, Texas 75201. The exhibition celebrates the conclusion of the historic 40th anniversary season of the oldest continuously operating dance company in Dallas, highlighting major points of interest in its historic timeline. One Arts and Billingsley Company will host a reception from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. with a press preview and conference at noon. The exhibition is funded in part by a grant from the City of Dallas Office of Cultural Affairs.
The exhibit incorporates photographs of the earliest group of company dancers and members of the Dallas Black Dance Academy. It also highlights international tours, 1996 & 2012 performances at the Olympics and the acquisition of the historic Moorland YMCA building located in Dallas Arts District. Memorabilia from DBDT gala legendary artists such as Ray Charles and Harry Belafonte, as well as letters from Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush are showcased. It includes photos of DBDT dancers with Her Majesty, The Queen Elizabeth II on stage of the Morton Meyerson Symphony Center following a performance in 1991. A collection of dance costumes dating back three decades are paired with the designers’ original concept drawings.