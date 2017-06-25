Dr. Chiufang Hwang’s Memoir Grown-Up Child Chronicles a Taiwanese-American Girl’s Culture, Chores and Dream Chasing
DALLAS – Known by many fans for her multiple attempts to become a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader, including a recent shot at age 50, Dr. Chiufang Hwang has always dreamed big. But as a child, demanding Taiwanese parents and their expectations often stood in the way. In her riveting memoir Grown-Up Child, Dr. Hwang describes her journey from an immigrant toddler to a successful doctor and psychiatrist.
The eldest child of Taiwanese parents who immigrated to the United States, Dr. Hwang bounced from town to town as her father pursued his academic dreams. Because she was isolated and shy, her life was centered on her family and home, which she was expected to run. Immersed in an American culture she could only experience through television and music, Dr. Hwang was raised to be a stoic, obedient child with no freedom, missing out on rites of passage like school dances and high school football games. But despite her challenging youth, Dr. Hwang pursued her own dreams, and succeeded.
Not only did Dr. Hwang receive her doctor of medicine degree, she also completed a residency in psychiatry and fellowship in child and adolescent psychiatry.
“Growing up, my family was broke, my sister was deathly ill and parents’ relationship was in turmoil,” said Dr. Hwang. “So while often humorous, Grown-Up Child is also an honest, insightful look at the challenges people face that are often hidden behind the facade of success. Yet despite an individual’s background or the obstacles they’ve faced in life, with perseverance, anything is possible. My goal in writing this memoir was to show readers they are capable of anything they set their minds to, and I hope it inspires them to push to reach their dreams.”
Grown-Up Child can be purchased online through SDP Publishing, Amazon, Barnes and Noble and other retailers. Dr. Hwang previously published the book American Sweetheart: Still Not Making the Team. For more information about Dr. Chiufang Hwang, visit www.chiufang.com or connect with her on Instagram and Twitter.
About the Author
Decades ago, Chiufang Hwang would most likely be spotted with her nose in a book. Now, she is more likely to be seen with her face on its cover. She received her doctor of medicine degree from the University of Texas’ School of Medicine and followed it up with a residency in psychiatry and a fellowship in child and adolescent psychiatry. She currently serves as president of the school’s alumni association board. In 2016 and 2017, she was a commencement speaker, and she also spoke at the class of 2019 White Coat Ceremony, which welcomes future doctors.
On the entertainment front, she has appeared in various commercials and infomercials, such as the Total Gym workout infomercial with Chuck Norris and Christie Brinkley. She has written one previous memoir.
She lives in Dallas with her husband and two sons.