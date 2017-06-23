“SOME PILGRIM PSALMS ACKNOWLEDGING THE LORD’S HELP” PSALM 126:1-6; PSALM 127:1-5
As we come again in our study of the pilgrim psalms (Psalms 120-134), we must really acknowledge that we need the Lord’s help in all of our endeavors. And with that thought in mind, we should be grateful that God is with us always (Hebrews 13:5-6) and He has provided us with the gift of salvation through His Son. Moreover, all that He has asked of us is to believe in His Son, for St. John 3:36 states: “He that believeth on the Son hath everlasting life: and he that believeth not the Son shall not see life; but the wrath of God abideth on him.” Yes, Jesus Christ came on a divine mission of love to save us from our horrible spiritual state, and Luke 19:10 tells us: “For the Son of man is come to seek and to save that which was lost.”
In Psalm 126:1-3, the psalmist was overwhelmed with joy because the Lord had brought back to Jerusalem those who were exiled in Babylon. He expressed his joy in verse 2 as follows: “Then was our mouth filled with laughter, and our tongue with singing: then said they among the heathen, The LORD hath done great things for them.” When the Lord restores, it is truly a time to confess that the Lord has done great things! The remnant of Israel that returned to Jerusalem was truly elated, and we would be too! Prophetically, verse 3 which will have its ultimate fulfillment when the nation of Israel is restored to their land during Christ’s Second Coming (during the Millennium).
The psalmist in verse 4 prays for the Lord’s complete restoration of the nation of Israel. In verses 5-6, the psalmist uses the principle of sowing and reaping to teach that remnant will experience painful labor as they reestablish the nation as he states: “They that sow in tears shall reap in joy. He that goeth forth and weepeth, bearing precious seed, shall doubtless come again with rejoicing, bringing his sheaves with him.” However, their hard labor will result in a great harvest of more people returning to the land of Jerusalem.
In verses 1-2, of Psalm 127, the psalmist affirms that house-building and city-guarding are in vain without dependence on the Lord: “Except the LORD build the house, they labour in vain that build it: except the LORD keep the city, the watchman waketh but in vain. It is vain for you to rise up early, to sit up late, to eat the bread of sorrows: for so he giveth his beloved sleep.” These verses emphatically assert that we are totally dependent on the Lord for our well-being. Work that is done without His providence is vain. The great Apostle Paul informs us in Philippians 4:13 that he was depending on Christ when he said: “I can do all things through Christ which strengthened me.” And if your desire were to please the Lord through fruit-bearing, you still need to depend on His strength for fruit-bearing for St. John 15:5 says: “I am the vine, ye are the branches: He that abideth in me, and I in him, the same bringeth forth much fruit: for without me ye can do nothing.”
In verses 3 and 4, in particular, we as parents are dependent on the Lord for giving us children, for our children will support us in our old age. Verse 3 reminds us that: “Lo, children are an heritage of the LORD: and the fruit of the womb is his reward.” We definitely need the Lord’s help in every area of our existence. The psalmist closes this wonderful Psalm 127, stressing the blessing of a father with a large family, for verse 5 says: “Happy is the man that hath his quiver full of them: they shall not be ashamed, but they shall speak with the enemies in the gate.”
May God Bless!