55 Texas long term care facilities win national recognition

June 16, 2017
THCA member operators manage to improve quality of care despite chronic state underfunding

(AUSTIN) — Fifty-five nursing homes from across Texas earned national honors today for proving their commitment to improving the quality of care for seniors and persons with disabilities.

“This is extraordinary, Texas has never had 55 facilities achieve this level of recognition before,” said Kevin Warren, President and CEO of the Texas Health Care Association. “55 Commitment to Quality Awards is proof our efforts to improve nursing home care in Texas are paying off — despite the state’s chronic Medicaid underfunding.”

The American Health Care Association and the National Center for Assisted Living awarded the 2017 Bronze – Commitment to Quality Award to nursing homes who achieved the first of three distinctions possible through the AHCA/NCAL National Quality Award Program. This program, which began in 1996, honors long term and post-acute care providers across the nation. A total of 520 bronze awards were awarded.

The AHCA/NCAL National Quality Award Program is centered on the core values and criteria of the Baldrige Performance Excellence Program, which is the foundation of the metric-based AHCA/NCAL Quality Initiative. The program assists providers of long term and post-acute care services in achieving their performance goals.

The program has three levels: Bronze, Silver, and Gold. Providers begin the quality improvement process at the Bronze level, where they develop an organizational profile with fundamental performance elements such as vision and mission statements and an assessment of customers’ expectations. Bronze applicants must also demonstrate their ability to implement a performance improvement system. Trained examiners review each application to determine if the center has met the demands of the criteria. Recipients may now move forward in developing approaches and achieving performance levels that meet the criteria required for the Silver – Achievement in Quality Award.

“Bronze award recipients advance our mission of improving lives by delivering solutions for quality care,” said Mark Parkinson, President and CEO of AHCA/NCAL. “We applaud their efforts to enrich the lives of those in the long term and post-acute care communities we serve.”

AHCA/NCAL will announce the 2017 Silver — Achievement in Quality and Gold — Excellence in Quality Award recipients in the coming months. The awards will be presented during AHCA/NCAL’s 68th Annual Convention and Exposition in Las Vegas, Nevada, October 15-18, 2017.

A complete list of this year's Texas recipients of the 2016 Bronze – Commitment to Quality Award is below.

