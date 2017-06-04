Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson Announces $128,484 Federal Grant to the City of Dallas Fire Department
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson announced that the City of Dallas was awarded $128,484 in Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) funding from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). The funds will be used toward the city’s improved response capabilities and to more effectively protect the health and safety of the public and emergency response personnel:
“I am very pleased to see the City of Dallas Fire Department be awarded additional funding,” said Congresswoman Johnson. “The men and women who serve at the Dallas Fire Department work tirelessly and courageously by putting their lives in danger every moment to keep us safe, so it is imperative that we continue to support the work and service they provide our communities. I am positive that the award granted to this department will be used to provide better resources for training and help improve the emergency response equipment, firefighting and emergency vehicles, etc. I will continue to fight for the resources and support they need as a senior member of Congress from Texas.”
This grant was awarded as a part of FEMA’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program. Since 2001, AFG has helped firefighters and other first responders obtain critically needed equipment, protective gear, emergency vehicles, training and other resources required to protect the public and emergency personnel from fire and related hazards. Congresswoman Johnson has been a strong advocate for grants to local first responders in the 30th Congressional District.