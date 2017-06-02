“The Confident Affirmations of the Psalmist”
In these pilgrim psalms of degrees (Psalms 120-134), the psalmist asserts that the Lord was responsible in both Psalm 124 and 125 for Israel’s victory over their enemies, and for the spiritual progress of their journey. In Psalm 124:1-5, the psalmist affirms mightily that the Lord preserved the nation of Israel and that their victory was due to the Lord being on their side. If the Lord had not been on their side, then the nations would have destroyed Israel. The psalmist plainly acknowledges in verses 1-3: “If it had not been the LORD who was on our side, now may Israel say; If it had not been the LORD who was on our side, when men rose up against us. Then they had swallowed us up quick, when their wrath was kindled against us:”
The portion of history that the psalmist had reference to may have been Israel’s deliverance from the Babylonian Captivity. The psalmist makes reference to Israel’s physical deliverance, but we should reflect in thanksgiving to the Lord for our spiritual deliverance. We should be elated in the fact that God loved us and He has saved us through Jesus Christ, for Romans 5:8 says: “But God commendeth His love toward us, in that, while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us.” Yes, God was on our side and provided a sinless substitute for our wretched condition, in that II Corinthians 5:21 says: “For He hath made Him to be sin for us, who knew no sin; that we might be made the righteousness of God in Him.”
In verses 6-8, the psalmist acknowledges that it was because of the Lord’s help that the nation of Israel escaped. The Lord was responsible for Israel’s rescue and He certainly safeguards His children in the present. He concludes with verse 8 by saying: “Our help is in the name of the LORD, who made heaven and earth.”
In Psalm 125:1-3, the psalmist asserts that the Lord secures and protects believers by saying: “They that trust in the LORD shall be as mount Zion, which cannot be removed, but abideth for ever. As the mountains are round about Jerusalem, so the LORD is round about His people from henceforth even for ever” (vv.1-2). What a source of comfort to know that the Lord secures and protects us, for Psalm 121:3-4 says: “He will not suffer thy foot to be moved: He that keepeth thee will not slumber. Behold, He that keepeth Israel shall neither slumber nor sleep.” Although the nation of Israel might be burdened from a foreign nation, their test is only temporary (v. 3). The psalmist then prays for God’s blessings upon the righteous: “Do good, O LORD, unto those that be good, and to them that are upright in their hearts.” He affirms that God will judge the wicked for verse 5 states: “As for such as turn aside unto their crooked ways, the LORD shall lead them forth with the workers of iniquity: but peace shall be upon Israel.”
May God Bless!