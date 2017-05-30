Life Reflections
Melvin 0. Lee, Sr. was born September 3, 1926 to the parentage of Theodore and Hazel Lee. He was married to Pearlie M. Lee for 42 years. She preceded him in death in 2002.
Melvin obeyed the Gospel at an early age and was a member of Mesquite Heights Church of Christ. Later the congregation moved to Garza Avenue Church of Christ. After many years of membership, service, and transitioning back to Dallas, he became a member of Seagoville & Stark Church of Christ.
He worked as a truck driver for 32 years at Jefferson Smurfitt.
His legacy continues through his son, Melvin Lee Jr.(Rosie); daughter, Beverly Johnson; sisters-in-law, Alberta Lee (Horace Lee) and Dorothy Lee (Theodore Lee); grandchildren, Antonio, Wendell (preceded him in death), Cameron, Darrell (Avis), Jessica (Joshua), Stephan, Eric, Melvin III Kamala and Michael; ten great grandchildren, a host of loving nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends that loved him dearly.