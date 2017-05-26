The 2nd Annual MLK Multicultural Affair
The 2nd Annual MLK Multicultural Affair is a unique presentation of the vibrant cultural and artistic expression found in the D/FW area focused on art, music, dance and fashion. This is a fundraiser for the Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center and its social services department, which provides financial assistance and support to more than 29,000 families a year in the form of food, utility & rental assistance, and more.
This event takes place on Friday, May 26th at 7:00pm at the Frontiers of Flight Museum, located at 6911 Lemmon Avenue in Dallas, Texas. General admission tickets are $30 per person and can be purchased online or at the door. Attendees must be 21 years of age or older. White attire is required for entry into the event, with accents of gold or silver allowed.
Featured performers include:
- R&B Singer Ray Vaughn
- The North American Qipao Association (DFW Chapter)
- Saxophonist/Vocalist Dean Mills
- Bandan Koro African Drum and Dance Ensemble
- The TMJ Dance Project
Guests can also enjoy:
- A multicultural fashion show featuring City of Dallas employees
- Exclusive vendors and an art exhibit
- Sounds by local Dallas DJ ChelleMechelle
- Heavy hor d’oeuvres including a martini mashed potato bar
- Swing out lessons provided by Demarick Love with D- Town Swing Entertainment
- A raffle sponsored by MLK Dallas Dream Forward; Grand prize is a 55” RCA TV or Xbox
One Bundle
- Free photo booth provided by LCI Media
For more information about the MLK Multicultural Affair, tickets or sponsorship opportunities, visit www.dallasmlkcenter.com/mlkmulticulturalaffair or call 214.670.8418.