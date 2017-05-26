How to Obtain a Mental Illness Warrant
How do you obtain a mental illness warrant? What are the signs? Where do I go?
May is Mental Illness Month. And our national statistic today is that one-in-five Americans have some form of mental illness. We cannot continue to ignore these growing numbers. The good news is that mental illness can be treated. In Dallas County, which encompasses thirty-two (32) cities, the Mental Illness Court Offices are conveniently located downtown.
I ran into Judge Margaret Jones-Johnson, Probate Court #3, who oversees the Dallas County Mental Illness Court, on the steps of the courthouse some months ago. We chatted for a moment and she mentioned I wish you would write something on mental illness . . . in May. Sure, I replied.
On the subject of mental illness, too many suffer in silence. We seriously need a national broader conversation because we all know someone who has some mental health signs and we only whisper about it. When in reality so many live in darkness day in and day out about a disorder with healing possibilities. Professionals in this industry cite anxiety, mood, autism, eating and substance use as primary causes. We use terms like bipolar, post-traumatic stress, schizophrenia, depression, insomnia, anger, weight gain, frustration, loss of concentration, just to name a few, as long term causes leading to and assisting mental disorders. A “sleep doctor” told me years ago in an interview, that if you are not sleeping, you are dying. Sleep is the most nourishing thing for your brain and good mental health.
To obtain a mental illness warrant in Dallas County is a simple-step process. In other areas, contact your county offices first. Warrants may be issued when a mentally ill person is a danger to self, incapable of taking care of self or a danger to others. There are two central characters in this process. The applicant and the person needing treatment. The applicant must be eighteen (18) years of age or older, have firsthand knowledge of behavior, state specific acts, attempts, any threats and willing to be interviewed by the court clerk. After you finalize the application and complete the interview, a determination is made about the application. The application is taken to the judge for signature, meaning the warrant is approved and then forwarded to the Sheriff’s Department for servicing. If havoc occurs on weekends or holidays, the Magistrate’s Office at Lew Sterrett Jail is available and/or your local Justice of the Peace in your precinct. Of course, apprehension by a police officer can be done without a warrant. Just know, you are not alone. Help is available.
It is so important that we all have this information and the “how to” to do this. As we all know, things change on a sheer daily basis. These are general guidelines. Call the Mental Illness Court for more direct information. That number is 214.653.6166. Please share. I will share on Facebook also.
Thank you Judge Johnson.
Ester Davis can be reached at www.esterday.com or 214.376.9000