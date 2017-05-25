REMEMBERING ATTORNEY DONALD W. HILL
May 25, 2017 | LEAD STORY, LOCAL, NEWS, Religion | No Comments|
Friends and family of Don Hill gathered at Concord Baptist Church on Saturday, May 20, 2017 to say their “goodbyes”.
Don Hill was a native of Austin, Texas. He graduated from Lamar University, Beaumont, Texas with a Bachelors’ Degree in History. He continued his education by attending Texas Southern University School of Law in Houston, Texas, graduating Magna Cum Laude.
During his life, Don was affiliated with many positions which included:
- He was a licensed attorney in the State of Texas from 1978 with an emphasis in the area of civil litigation, labor and employment. He served as Mayor Pro Tem for the City of Dallas, presiding over the Dallas City Council meetings when the mayor was absent and provided leadership on the Council in developing legislation and budgetary matters.
- Chairman of the Association of Trial Lawyers of America (ATLA).
- Member of the City of Dallas Finance, Audit, and Accountability Committees.
- Served on the Economic Development and Housing Committee of the City of Dallas.
- Member of the City of Dallas’s Transportation and Environmental Committee.
- Served on the Dallas Police and Fire Pension Board.
- Served on the Community and Economic Development Policy Committee for the National League of Cities.
- Chair of Public Safety Committee.
- Vice Chairman of Legislative Affairs.
Some of his numerous honors included:
- Recipient of the Professional Business Award and Law Enforcement and Community Award, 1993.
- Recipient of the Celebration of African American Men Award, 1996.
- Recipient of the Community Man of the year, 2000.
- Recipient of the National Association of Black Public’s Outstanding Service Award, 2004.
- Recipient of Ethiopian Mutual Assistance Association’s Certificate of Recognition, 2004.
- Recipient of the Community Bridge Builder Award presented by Citizens of Joppa Community, 2006.
- Recipient of the Justice Award of Excellence presented by A. Maceo Smith, 2006.
- Received the 4th Annual Black History Award
- Recipient of the Dallas Area Real Estate Board’s Special Recognition Award, 2007.
- Recipient of the Dallas Police and Fire Pension’s Certificate of Recognition of Service on the Board of Trustees, 2007.
All information was taken from Don Hill’s Biography which was written by him on July 7, 2015 when he was diagnosed with Stage 4 Cancer.