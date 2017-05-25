A Little Bit of Faith: God Knows Us
“You discern my going out and my lying down; you are familiar with all my ways” (Psalm 139:3)
Although we often want to know the reasons for the things that happens to us, at times, it’s not for us to know. However, we know a God who knows the reasons for all of our pains, joys, and sorrows and He knows everything little thing about us.
Our heavenly Father truly has a deep understanding of who we are. There is nothing about us that He does not know about. Therefore, David reminds us that God knows us well. David said, “You discern my going out and my lying down…” (Psalm 139:3). He knows it all. Our God knows us well.
God knows us so well that as we begin to move through our day, He already knows what we are going to encounter. He knows the exact details of yesterday, today, and tomorrow. Even though our knowledge is limited, we know that through trusting in God, we can move forward and not worry because God has the master plan for our lives.
We can trust and believe in God because we know that He truly cares for us. If He did not care for us, then He would not have allowed His son to die on the cross. If you are worried about something today, tell it to God and believe that He will handle it. Our trust must be in Him and not our own understanding. Trust Him and He will guide your path. Amen? Amen.