The Latest: House chairman seeks Comey-Trump documents
AT PRESS TIME
(AP) – The Latest on one-time FBI Director James Comey memo stating that President Donald Trump asked him to shut down an FBI investigation into ousted adviser Michael Flynn (all times EDT):
8:35 p.m.
The Republican chairman of the House oversight committee is requesting that the FBI turn over all documents and recordings that detail communications between former FBI Director James Comey and President Donald Trump.
Rep. Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah, says in a letter to the FBI that he’s making the request to determine whether the president attempted to influence or impede the bureau’s investigation into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.
Chaffetz’s letter comes just hours after the disclosure that Comey drafted a memo that detailed how Trump had asked him to shut down the Flynn investigation. Chaffetz’s letter to acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe requests all memoranda, notes, summaries and recordings that relate to any communications between Comey and the president.
The letter gives the FBI a week to produce the records.
8 p.m.
Some Republicans are voicing support for President Donald Trump following a report that the president asked James Comey to stop an FBI investigation.
He says there’s a difference between “‘Hey, Flynn’s a good guy, it would be nice if you cut him a break’ as opposed to ‘I’m the president. Quit investigating, damn it.'”
Rep. Joe Wilson, R-S.C., says he too wants more details, but he also notes that Trump’s standing with South Carolina Republicans has “actually grown.”
7:55 p.m.
Democrats on the House Oversight and Judiciary committees are calling for a joint investigation into whether President Donald Trump and his top aides are perpetrating an ongoing conspiracy to obstruct justice by interfering in FBI and congressional investigations.
All 33 Democrats on the two committees made the call in a joint letter Tuesday that seeks an immediate public hearing with FBI Director James Comey. The letter was released just hours after it was disclosed that Comey wrote in a memo that Trump had asked him to shut down a federal investigation into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.
Democrats say that they believe Trump and his administration have shown of a pattern of obstructing the investigations looking into possible collusion between Trump associates and Russia to affect the 2016 election.
7:30 p.m.
The Republican chairman of the House oversight committee says he plans to demand that the Justice Department turn over all memos written by former FBI Director James Comey concerning his past meetings with President Donald Trump.
Rep. Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah, tells The Associated Press he is taking action because of a memo Comey wrote detailing how Trump asked him to shut down a federal investigation into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.
Chaffetz says the memo raises concerns “about improper interference placed on an active investigation.”
He says he has ordered staffers to draft a letter to Justice Department officials seeking Comey’s memos. The letter is expected Tuesday night.
Chaffetz says he will use the authority of a congressional subpoena if necessary.