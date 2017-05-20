“THE PSALMIST’S SUPREME TRUST IN THE LORD” PSALM 121:1-8
As we approach this magnificent psalm of trust, we need to thank God for the awesome provision we have through Christ Jesus. We should be so elated that God found us, and provided salvation through Jesus Christ and that we trust in the only solution for our wretched state – Jesus Christ. We totally believe that salvation is only in God’s Son, for Romans 10:9 states: “That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised Him from the dead, thou shalt be saved.” Yes, we trust and believe in Jesus Christ for salvation, for St. John 5:24 says: “Verily, verily, I say unto you, He that heareth my word, and believeth on Him that sent me, hath everlasting life, and shall not come into condemnation; but is passed from death unto life.”
In this wonderful pilgrim psalms section (Psalms 120-134), Psalm 121 is perhaps the most favorite among believers. In verses 1-2, the psalmist declares that his absolute trust was in the Lord, the creator of this vast universe. In those verses, he confirms: “I will lift up mine eyes unto the hills, from whence cometh my help. My help cometh from the LORD, which made heaven and earth.” He received help, not from the hills, but from the God of the hills. So, in verses 1-2, he declares that his trust was in the Lord because the Lord was his helper.
In verses 3-4, the psalmist asserts that the Lord was not only his helper, but He was his protector. He is assured in verse 3 that: “He will not suffer thy foot to be moved: He that keepeth thee will not slumber.” Thank God that we are always under His protective care. He constantly protects us, no matter what the circumstance might be. He constantly keeps us under His watchful surveillance, even among our enemies (vv. 5-7). Certainly, “The LORD is thy keeper: the LORD is thy shade upon thy right hand” (v. 5). We should be thankful to God because He constantly watches over us (v. 8), even in a mean and vicious city.
Finally, our confidence is as the psalmist: “The LORD shall preserve thy going out and thy coming in from this time forth, and even for evermore.” Yes, we ought to be thankful that God watches over us and our beloved city, for Psalm 127:1 says: “Except the LORD build the house, they labour in vain that build it: except the LORD keep the city, the watchman waketh but in vain.”
In this most supreme psalm, note several benefits for the one who places his or her trust in the Lord: the Lord is a believer’s help (vv. 1-2), his keeper (vv. 3-6), and his preserver (vv. 7-8). After reading this sublime psalm that is full of many benefits of the believers, I thought about the hymn that states – “I will trust in the Lord, I will trust in the Lord ‘til I die.” Our God is certainly deserving of our trust.
May God Bless!