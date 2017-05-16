TEN TIME GRAMMY AWARD WINNER, CECE WINANS LAUNCHES MULTI CITY TOUR
Ten-time Grammy Award winner and multi-platinum-selling artist CeCe Winans will follow her recently released number one album “Let Them Fall In Love,” with a national tour. The Fall In Love Tour presented by Medi-Share is Winans’ first solo tour in a decade.
The Fall In Love Tour will kick off on May 31 in New Orleans with additional dates across the country. A full list of dates and venues is below. For tickets and show details go to: http://cecewinans.com
Winans is the best-selling and most-awarded female gospel artist of all time and is credited as one of the most accomplished and celebrated women in modern music history. Her current release ‘Let Them Fall In Love’ (released via Puresprings Gospel/Thirty Tigers last month) was both critically and consumer acclaimed. The album debuted at Number 1 on the Billboard Top Gospel Chart. In addition to heavy airplay across Urban Adult Contemporary, AAA, and Non Comm radio stations, the project’s first single “Never Have To Be Alone,” landed in the Top 5 on the Hot Gospel Songs
“I’m looking forward to my upcoming Falling In Love tour! I’m excited about sharing Love and Joy through my music. Hope to see you there!,” said Winans.
“We are honored to partner with Grammy-award winning Christian artist, CeCe Winans. As the best-selling female gospel artist of all time, CeCe has touched hearts and changed lives with her soulful voice and heartfelt lyrics,” said Christian Care Ministry CEO, Ted Squires. “What a privilege to stand beside her as she shares her heart and passion with audiences during her “Fall In Love” tour, featuring songs from her latest album.”
The Fall In Love Tour Presented by Medi-Share Dates & Venue:
*more dates to be announced
May 31 New Orleans, LA. – The Orpheum Theatre
June 1 Sugar Land, TX. – Smart Financial Centre
June 2 Dallas, TX. – The Majestic Theatre
June 16 Washington DC – Warner Theatre
June 23 Atlanta, GA – Center Stage
June 24 Bowling Green, KY – SkyPac Theatre
July 13 Grand Rapids, MI – DeVos Performance Hall
July 14 Detroit, MI – Motor City Casino at Sound Board
July 15Cincinnati, OH – Taft Theatre
** CeCe will also be joining the famed Boston Pops as a guest performer for a concert in Boston, MA at the Boston Symphony Hall on June 17th
About CeCe Winans
Winans has released a slew of duo and solo albums that crossed genres and boundaries and influenced a generation of gospel and secular vocalists. Her mantel today holds a staggering ten GRAMMY Awards, 20 Dove Awards, and seven Stellar Awards. She’s been inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame, the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and the Nashville Music City Walk of Fame, in addition to being named a Trailblazer of Soul by BMI and garnering multiple NAACP Image Awards, Soul Train Awards, Essence Awards, and more. She’s sold in excess of five million albums in the U.S. alone, topping the Gospel charts repeatedly while managing to cross over with smashes like “Count On Me,” her stunning duet with Whitney Houston from the multi-platinum ‘Waiting To Exhale’ soundtrack, which sold two million copies and cracked the Top 10 on the Pop, R&B, and Adult Contemporary charts. She touched millions more with inspirational performances everywhere from Oprah to The White House, and even showed off her acting chops on television series like ‘7th Heaven’ and ‘Doc.’ In 2016, Winans became a member of the Artist Committee for the prestigious Kennedy Center Honors.