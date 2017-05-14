OFFICIAL STATEMENT ON BEHALF OF THE FAMILY OF JORDAN EDWARDS
Response to Dallas Protest
Mesquite, TX–While we appreciate the passion and energy of individuals who just want to go out and do something in protest of the failures that culminated in Jordan’s murder, and so many other unnecessary deaths, our family is not interested in just doing “something.” We want to do the right thing. We are choosing to be patient and strategic and only engage in and support activities we believe will result in a specific outcome. The cycle of injustice followed by protest, tragedy and public outcry, with no measurable impact or outcome must be broken.We need to change the systems that stole our son. We look forward to working with anyone who shares these goals.