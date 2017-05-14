Dallas ISD has six of the 10 best public high schools in North Texas
Dallas ISD is home to six of the 10 best public high schools in North Texas, according to a new report from a Texas-based non-profit that researched and ranked 211 public high schools from nine area counties.
Additionally, the report from Children at Risk found that Dallas ISD is home to the best middle school in North Texas—William B. Travis Academy/Vanguard for the Academically Talented and Gifted.
Children at Risk measured schools by achievement indicators; performance indicators; growth indicators; and college readiness.
The Dallas ISD high schools ranked in the top 10 are:
1) School for the Talented and Gifted
2) Trinidad Garza Early College High School at Mountain View
3) School of Science and Engineering
5) Dr. Wright Lassiter Jr. Early College High School
6) Irma Lerma Rangel Young Women’s Leadership School
7) Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts
The report also named three Dallas ISD schools as the three Gold Ribbon Neighborhood High Schools, which is a high school that is neither a charter nor magnet, has a high concentration of economically disadvantaged students, and ranks highest on specific math and science indicators. The Gold Ribbon neighborhood High Schools are
Moisés E. Molina High School
Sunset High School
W.H. Adamson High School
“North Texas has many schools that work hard to ensure they achieve success,” said Dr. Bob Sanborn, president and CEO of Children at Risk. “We are excited for the schools that continue to be at the top of the list, and welcome all newcomers to this group of elite learning institutions.”