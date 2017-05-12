There might be a new sheriff in town. Shaquille O’Neal says he plans to run in 2020.
Shaquille O’Neal is serious about this law-enforcement thing.
Because we’re talking about Shaq, it isn’t always easy to tell whether he’s kidding, but he says he’s planning to run for sheriff in 2020.
“This is not about politics. This is about bringing people closer together,” he told WXIA in Atlanta on Friday. “You know, when I was coming up, people loved and respected the police, the deputies. And I want to be the one to bring that back, especially in the community I serve.”
O’Neal, 45, was sworn in as an honorary sheriff’s deputy last December in Henry County, just outside Atlanta, but he hasn’t decided whether he will run in Georgia or Florida, where he has residences, or whether he’ll move and establish residence elsewhere. And he says he brings plenty to the table.
“I can put on a suit and have a conversation with Bill Gates,” he said. “I can go in the ‘hood and talk to the homies, and talk to the children.”
Just what does a former NBA star and present-day TV analyst know about sheriffing? He has that covered.
“I know how to run a team. My style is going to be to surround myself with guys who have been doing it way longer than I’ve been doing it. Surround myself with smarter people.”
O’Neal has done this sort of thing many times, serving as a reserve in Doral, Fla., with the Port of Los Angeles Police Department, the Miami Beach Police Department, the Tempe (Ariz.) Police Department and the Golden Beach (Fla.) police department. During his days with the Miami Heat, he also traveled to Virginia to work on the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force Program.
Two of his uncles were police officers and his stepfather was an Army sergeant and he said in 2015 that he has been interested in law enforcement since he was a teen. Now, he even has a campaign slogan in mind.
“Shaq for sheriff! Back to the old school.”