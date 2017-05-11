Academic Signing Day for DHS
WHAT: DeSoto HS Academic Signing Day
WHEN: Thursday, May 11 – 9:00 a.m.
WHERE: DHS Chris Dyer Gymnasium, 600 Eagle Drive
(DESOTO, TX) — DeSoto High School will host college-bound students, their families, teachers, and peers on Thursday, May 11 at 9 a.m. in the Chris Dyer Gymnasium, 600 Eagle Drive, to accept their full-tuition scholarships to various colleges as well as several students will be signing their commitment to military branches.
“This is the sixth year we have hosted a special event for all our academic and non-athletic, full-scholarship recipients!” exclaimed Dr. David Harris, superintendent of schools. “DeSoto High School is sending students into the world prepared for college and a bright future – students are attending premier schools such as New York University, scholarships for band, dean’s scholarships, TCU Community Scholars, and academic full rides to pursue their dreams. These young men and women have earned their ‘free’ education – and will no doubt make the most of this opportunity.”
“For these students to earn a full-tuition scholarship based on their hard work over the past four or even 12 years, is truly an honor worth recognizing,” said DeSoto High School Principal Arista Owens-McGowan. “We applaud all our students and give them their deserved time in the spotlight.”
Combining the full-tuition academic scholarships with the student-athletes signing full scholarships and the multiple partial scholarships, DeSoto High School students will receive almost $7 million in scholarship offers this year!
COLLEGE/UNIVERSITY SIGNEES
Texas Christian University (TCU) Joyce Akinniboson
Caleb Ervin
Lauren Jackson
McKenzie Washington
University of North Texas (UNT) Zaneya Davis
Sydney Salmon
Reyna Villacorta
Lotario Wilkerson
Texas A&M University Ronnesia Council
Danielle Delley
Jennise Williams
University of Texas Kialond Bronson-Smith
Houston Baptist University Angelica Henry
Philander Smith Jacayla Alabi
Da’Myia Hammond-King
Howard University Tea Johnson
Prairie View A&M Aerial Levine
Charity Newball
Texas Southern University Kenlen Martin
Hardin-Simmons Sidney McLaurin
Hampton University Mikiah McNair
New York University (NYU) Toi Montgomery
MILITARY ENLISTMENTS
Army Britian Feast
Cederia Lewis
Justice Tilley
Air Force Camryn Darling