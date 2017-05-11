Academic Signing Day for DHS

WHAT:        DeSoto HS Academic Signing Day

WHEN:        Thursday, May 11 – 9:00 a.m.

WHERE:     DHS Chris Dyer Gymnasium, 600 Eagle Drive

(DESOTO, TX) — DeSoto High School will host college-bound students, their families, teachers, and peers on Thursday, May 11 at 9 a.m. in the Chris Dyer Gymnasium, 600 Eagle Drive, to accept their full-tuition scholarships to various colleges as well as several students will be signing their commitment to military branches.

“This is the sixth year we have hosted a special event for all our academic and non-athletic, full-scholarship recipients!” exclaimed Dr. David Harris, superintendent of schools. “DeSoto High School is sending students into the world prepared for college and a bright future – students are attending premier schools such as New York University, scholarships for band, dean’s scholarships, TCU Community Scholars, and academic full rides to pursue their dreams. These young men and women have earned their ‘free’ education – and will no doubt make the most of this opportunity.”

“For these students to earn a full-tuition scholarship based on their hard work over the past four or even 12 years, is truly an honor worth recognizing,” said DeSoto High School Principal Arista Owens-McGowan. “We applaud all our students and give them their deserved time in the spotlight.”

Combining the full-tuition academic scholarships with the student-athletes signing full scholarships and the multiple partial scholarships, DeSoto High School students will receive almost $7 million in scholarship offers this year!

 

COLLEGE/UNIVERSITY SIGNEES

Texas Christian University (TCU)                Joyce Akinniboson

Caleb Ervin

Lauren Jackson

McKenzie Washington

University of North Texas (UNT)                  Zaneya Davis

Sydney Salmon

Reyna Villacorta

Lotario Wilkerson

Texas A&M University                                    Ronnesia Council

Danielle Delley

Jennise Williams

University of Texas                                         Kialond Bronson-Smith

Houston Baptist University                           Angelica Henry

Philander Smith                                              Jacayla Alabi

Da’Myia Hammond-King

Howard University                                          Tea Johnson

Prairie View A&M                                            Aerial Levine

Charity Newball

Texas Southern University                           Kenlen Martin

Hardin-Simmons                                             Sidney McLaurin

Hampton University                                        Mikiah McNair

New York University (NYU)                          Toi Montgomery

 

MILITARY ENLISTMENTS

Army                                                                  Britian Feast

Cederia Lewis

Justice Tilley

Air Force        Camryn Darling