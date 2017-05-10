Everything Everything Dallas Screening Pass Giveaways
May 10, 2017 | Entertainment, LOCAL, NEWS | No Comments|
The screening takes place Wednesday, May 17th, at 7:00 pm, at AMC Valley View 16 located at 13331 Preston Rd. #2300 Dallas, TX. 75240. Tickets are first come, first serve.
This is a special movie as the leads, director, and writer and all Black women.
This great film opens up the conversation about mother and daughter relationships for one, and it’s also a love story. Like with Hidden Figures, Black women are changing the landscape of things and this film is an example of that.
If you would like to enter to win tickets to the screening, like Dallas Post Tribune on Instagram and Facebook @Dallasposttrib.