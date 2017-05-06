Top U.S. Companies to Host Opportunity Youth Hiring Fair in Dallas
With an estimated 109,000 young men and women not in school or the workforce – nearly 13 percent of youth – the Dallas metro area has one of the highest rates of youth disengagement in the nation[1]. In response, a national coalition of more than 50 leading U.S. companies known as the 100,000 Opportunities Initiative™ will come together on Friday, May 19, from 9 am to 4 pm at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center to host the Dallas Opportunity Fair – an unprecedented, day-long hiring event aimed at Opportunity Youth – 16- to 24-year-olds who are not in school or working. The event will feature recruiters and resources from top U.S. companies including Starbucks, FedEx, JCPenney, Pizza Hut, Chipotle, Delaware North, Republic Services, Dominos, Sprinkles, Five Guys, Target, Hilton Worldwide, Teavana, HMSHost, T-Mobile, Ulta Beauty, Macy’s, Villa, Papa John’s, Walgreens and Walmart.
Together, they are offering more than 1,700 guaranteed job interviews throughout the day for local positions, as well as the opportunity to connect with more than 30 job-readiness and social services, including resume writing, interview skills and college and financial aid applications – making this the largest and most comprehensive opportunity youth hiring fair ever hosted in Texas. Based on past events in Chicago, Los Angeles, Phoenix and Seattle, the coalition expects to extend hundreds of immediate, on-the-spot job offers at the May 19 event. It will also look to sustain investment in Dallas over the next few years, partnering with local organizations to create ongoing impact.
“FedEx is dedicated to helping young people gain the skills and career connections necessary to find available jobs on the path to starting their careers,” said Kim Dixon, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, FedEx Office. “We’re proud to be a founding member of the 100,000 Opportunities Initiative coalition of leading companies and look forward to connecting with young talent in the Dallas area.”
Launched in 2015, the 100,000 Opportunities Initiative™ reached its original goal of hiring and engaging 100,000 opportunity youth two years ahead of schedule. But with an estimated 4.9 million young Americans still left out of the U.S. economy[2], the coalition has since expanded its commitment to a new goal of 1 million hires by 2020. Each of the companies and organizations involved share a commitment to helping youth connect with employers and develop basic job skills. The goal is to get these young men and women into the workforce and on to a long-term pathway to success.
“Connecting America’s underserved youth to a pathway to employment has the potential to create an enormous ripple effect on our businesses, communities and the economy. And, we are excited to launch our next hiring fair in Dallas,” said Kevin Johnson, president and ceo of Starbucks Coffee Company. “Through a series of initiatives, including our work with the coalition, Starbucks has hired more than 40,000 Opportunity Youth. This has prompted us to expand our own goal to 100,000 hires by 2020. These young men and women are thriving in the Starbucks environment, demonstrating that opportunity youth can be an invaluable pipeline of talent for a company like ours, as we look to fill 68,000 new jobs in the U.S. in the next five years.”
“Since joining the 100,000 Opportunities Initiative, Pizza Hut has successfully filled thousands of jobs including several manager-level positions,” said Artie Starrs, President, Pizza Hut, U.S. “We are like-minded in the coalition’s mission of empowering youth to reach their full potential. We look forward to engaging with the smart, talented and ambitious youth in the city in which we work and live.”
In the Dallas-Fort Worth area, and around the country, youth unemployment still tops 12 percent[3], disproportionately impacting young people from underserved low-income communities. The coalition will work alongside Dallas’ civic and community leaders including the City of Dallas, Workforce Solutions Greater Dallas, United Way of Metro Dallas, CitySquare and other key partners to build on existing opportunity youth hiring efforts and ensure the initiative is sustained in the long run.
“Our young people are the future of Dallas, and every one of them deserves an opportunity to achieve their full potential,” said Mayor Mike Rawlings. “I’m grateful for the leaders of the 100,000 Opportunities Initiative and several Dallas-based companies and service providers that have stepped up. The May 19 Opportunity Fair will help launch a true employer-led, long-term effort to provide career and education pathways to thousands of opportunity youth in Dallas. I urge our local businesses to take part in this opportunity to strengthen our city, our local economy and the workforce of tomorrow by investing in our youth in the form of meaningful jobs and training opportunities.”
“We believe it’s our collective responsibility to invest in getting these disconnected youth into the types of jobs that are required for them to lead rewarding, productive lives,” said Ashley Brundage, Senior Vice President, Community Impact, United Way of Metropolitan Dallas. “Their future is our priority. We applaud the leaders of 100,000 Opportunities Initiative for bringing global leaders together to make a deep, lasting impact in our future. This partnership furthers our purpose of putting knowledge and opportunity at the footstep of so many eager minds. We are excited to collaborate on May 19 to empower, engage, and equip our next generation.”
“We welcome the 100,000 Opportunities Initiative to Dallas. The event gives corporations with a Dallas presence access to a goldmine of entry-level trainable talent,” said Laurie Bouillion Larrea, president at Workforce Solutions Greater Dallas. “The benefits of youth employment are staggering. Early employment translates to higher earning in adulthood and better financial inclusion. Dallas area companies need this talent and our Dallas youth need paid apprenticeship opportunities. It’s a win-win for everyone.”
Youth Can Register for Guaranteed Job Interviews at the Dallas Opportunity Fair
Interested candidates are invited to register for free and schedule an interview ahead of time for the May 19 hiring event at www.100kOpportunities.org/Dallas. Youth will also have access to more than 30 vital employment, educational and social services, including one-on-one resume and interview coaching; opportunities for civic engagement like voter registration and national service; the chance to build an online candidate profile; and more. The event will also feature informative and inspirational performances and activities throughout the day.
Building the Nation’s Largest Employer-Led Initiative for Opportunity Youth
The 100,000 Opportunities Initiative™ now includes more than 50 companies, including: Accenture, Alaska Airlines, Chipotle, Cintas, CVS Health, Delaware North, Domino’s, Ernst & Young, FedEx, Five Guys, Food Services of America, Gene Juarez, Greyston Bakery, Hilton WorldWide, HMSHost, Hyatt, JCPenney, JPMorgan Chase, Leisure Care, Lyft, Macy’s, Mars, Microsoft, MOD Pizza, Nordstrom, Panda Express, Papa Johns, Pizza Hut, Porch, Potbelly, Prudential Financial, Inc., Red Robin, Republic Services, Savers, Sprinkles Cupcakes, Starbucks, Sweetgreen, Taco Bell, Target, Teavana, T-Mobile, Toms, Ulta Beauty, Villa, Walgreens, Walmart, and Yum!.
The 100,000 Opportunities Initiative™ is led by an Executive Committee which provides generous support including FedEx, HMSHost, My Brother’s Keeper Alliance, The Rockefeller Foundation, Schultz Family Foundation, Starbucks, Yum!, and Walmart Foundation. Premier sponsorship for the event in Dallas is being provided by FedEx Office, JCPenney and the JC Penney Foundation, and Starbucks and the Starbucks Foundation.
As it has in Chicago, Phoenix, Los Angeles, and Seattle, the 100,000 Opportunities InitiativeTM will partner with national and local organizations to provide continued investment in Dallas to create pathways to employment for Opportunity Youth in the region, including ongoing hiring fairs and other efforts to train and employ youth.
About the 100,000 Opportunities Initiative
The 100,000 Opportunities Initiative™ has the goal of creating the nation’s largest employer-led private sector coalition committed to creating pathways to employment for young people. Companies engaged in the coalition will help to launch careers for young people that are just entering the workforce, including internships, apprenticeships and on the job training, in addition to developing potential in youth that have some work experience but are looking to gain new skills that lead to a successful career. For more information, please visit www.100kOpportunities.org.
For a complete list of participating companies, community service organizations, funders and participants, please visit www.100kOpportunities.org.
To learn more about the coalition’s impact at past hiring events, and what to expect at the Dallas Opportunity Fair on May 19, visit our YouTube video page at http://bit.ly/2oIozpo.Media interested in attending the event in Dallas must pre-register for credentials by contacting media@100kOpportunities.org.