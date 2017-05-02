African American Education Archives and History Program Inducts Nine Outstanding Individuals
The African American Education Archives and History Program (AAEAHP) of Dallas celebrated its 13th Annual Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at a luncheon held at the Duncanville Hilton Garden Inn Hotel on April 8, 2017. Fifteen years ago, Dr. Alfred L. Roberts, Sr. facilitated the development of AAEAHP. Working with Dr. Jesse McNeil, Dr. Harry Robinson and local educators an organization was established to document and preserve the history of individuals who impacted the education of African Americans in Dallas County.
In 2003, the inaugural event recognized and honored, at a public reception, senior educators who were 80+ years of age. The first Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony was held April 3, 2004. Since that time, 136 individuals have been inducted into the AAEAHP Hall of Fame. State Representative, Yvonne Davis served as this year’s Mistress of Ceremonies. This year, AAEAHP inducted nine individuals who have made outstanding contributions to the educational experience of African Americans in Dallas County. The honorees are:
Deceased: Mildred Newton Finch and Annie Heads Rainwater
Living: Joseph T. Brew, Dr. Lois Harrison-Jones Fears,
Mildred Newton Finch, Michele Anderson Goady, Kathryn Mitchell, Lucious Newhouse, Jr., Shirley Ison-Newsome, and Dr. Jimmy V. Scales
A permanent pictorial exhibition of inductees (2004-2017) is located in the Helen Giddings Solarium at the African American Museum in historic Fair Park.
Mrs. Bobbie L. Lang served as the first chair of this event. Mrs. Verna Mitchell served as the second chair and Dr. Roscoe C. Smith and Gwendolyn J. Brantley have served as Chair and Co-Chair since 2010.
For additional information, including the 2018 Nomination Form, contact:
Dr. Alfred L. Roberts, Sr.
P. O. Box 411091
Dallas, TX 75241