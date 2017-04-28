City of Dallas and Delta Pi honor Carla A. Ranger at Thomas Jefferson HS
We are please to share this with all our Delta Kappa Gamma Sisters who were in attendance, and announce to others that Delta Pi hosted another successful event at Thomas Jefferson High School on Tuesday, March 21, 2017. That evening we honored: Mrs. Carla A. Ranger, our Delta Pi Honorary Chapter member as well as the 2016 DKG Honorary State member who is a representative from our chapter with the Proclamation from the City if Dallas for her years of unselfish contribution to educating all students in our city, state and nation.
Mrs. Ranger is a tireless advocate for education and the importance of reading. Our honoree knows the difference an education can make, and encourages/assists diverse students in pursuit of their educational goals. She served for eight years as a Trustee on the DallasISD School Board. Instrumental among the other great things Carla has done for our cities was to bring communities together where she implemented a highly successful city-wide and national award winning family literacy project – The African American Read-In (AARI). For 10 yrs. this program attracted thousands from all race, ethnic and socio-economic groups. The AARI was a model for numerous local and national partnerships.
This was a joint presentation from the City of Dallas as well as Delta Pi. The Mayor Pro -Tem, the Hon. Monica Alonso came to make the presentation on behalf of the city as was requested. That evening there were numerous accolades given to Mrs. Ranger not only by the Mayor – Pro Tem Monica Alonso, but also by the members of Delta Kappa Gamma International, and her friends who were all present for the presentation as well as later for the reception honoring Mrs. Ranger.
Heartfelt Thank You to Mrs. Patti Belknap, Mrs. Mary Claire Welch, Mrs. Cynthia De Vies who came out to share this wondrous evening with their Delta Pi Sisters!
We are all cognizant of the fact that we have not heard the last from our esteem Mrs. Carla A. Ranger. Thank you for your years of caring, giving and sharing with us one and all in Dallas and beyond!!!