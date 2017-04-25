“THE PSALMIST’S PASSION FOR GOD’S WORD” PSALM 119:1-176
Psalm 119 is indeed a favorite psalm among many bible scholars. We may even classify this psalm as a wisdom psalm because of its great emphasis on God’s word.
The great emphasis in this psalm is on God’s word because God’s word is authoritative and is eternal. The eternal aspect of God’s word is brought out in Psalm 119:89 that says: “For ever, O Lord, thy word is settled in heaven.”
The psalmist begins this marvelous psalm in verses 1-8 by recognizing that those who walk in God’s word wholeheartedly will be blessed. The blessings in verses 1 and 2 are as follows: “Blessed are the undefiled in the way, who walk in the law of the LORD. Blessed are they that keep His testimonies, and that seek Him with the whole heart.” The psalmist even desired to be more obedient and learn more of God’s word. Through meditating and obedience to God’s word, the psalmist declares that a person can cleanse his way (vv. 9-16). This highly regarded admonition is found in verses 9-11: “Wherewithal shall a young man cleanse his way? by taking heed thereto according to thy word. With my whole heart have I sought thee: O let me not wander from thy commandments. Thy word have I hid in mine heart, that I might not sin against thee.”
The psalmist had an unusual hunger for God’s word which lead him to meditate and delight in it (vv. 17-24). He pleads in verse 18, “Open thou mine eyes, that I may behold wondrous things out of thy law.” The psalmist earnestly prayed for enlightenment in God’s word (vv. 25-32) – “Make me to understand the way of thy precepts: so shall I talk of thy wondrous works.” The psalmist expresses his desire that he might observe or keep God’s word (vv. 33-40) – “Teach me, O LORD, the way of thy statutes; and I shall keep it unto the end. Give me understanding, and I shall keep thy law; yea, I shall observe it with my whole heart” (vv. 33-34).
Having called on God’s deliverance and a promise to testify (vv. 41-48), the psalmist declares the wonderful hope of God’s word (vv. 49-56). The promise in verse 44 states, “So shall I keep thy law continually for ever and ever.” Continuing to express his zeal and love of the word (vv. 57-64), the psalmist’s trust in God’s word is affirmed (vv. 65-72), and his hope was in God’s word (vv. 73-80). He expresses his plight – “I thought on my ways, and turned my feet unto thy testimonies. I made haste, and delayed not to keep thy commandments” (vv. 59-60) and “Let my heart be sound in thy statutes; that I be not ashamed” (v. 80).
Continuing to maintain a steadfast hope in God’s word (vv. 81-88), the psalmist affirms that God’s word is durable and has inestimable value (vv. 89-96). The psalmist is for certain as he declares “For ever, O LORD, thy word is settled in heaven. Thy faithfulness is unto all generations: thou hast established the earth, and it abideth” (vv. 89-90). The psalmist supremely loved God’s word that gave him understanding (vv. 97-104), and great direction “a lamp unto my feet, and a light unto my path” (vv. 105-112). He exclaims, “O how I love thy law! it is my meditation all the day” (v. 97).
Having a great reverence for God’s word (vv. 113-120), the psalm asked God to deliver him from his enemies (vv. 121-128). In verse 117 he asked of the God, “Hold thou me up, and I shall be safe: and I will have respect unto thy statutes continually.” As the psalmist expressed his wonderful pleasure for God’s word (vv. 129-136), the psalmist expressed that God is righteous and so is His word (vv. 137-144).
Attesting to the fact that God’s word is reliable (vv. 145-152), the psalmist expressed his affection for God’s word (vv. 153-160), and his unusual value for God’s word (vv. 161-168) – “Great are thy tender mercies, O LORD: quicken me according to thy judgments” (v. 156).
Finally, the psalmist concludes this marvelous psalm by praising God for rescuing him through the word (vv. 169-176) – “Let thine hand help me; for I have chosen thy precepts. I have longed for thy salvation, O LORD; and thy law is my delight” (vv. 173-174).
This is indeed an awesome psalm.
May God Bless!