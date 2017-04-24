THE LIFE AND REFLECTIONS OF VELMA LOTRICE BROOKS

VelmaVelma (Hurdle) Brooks was born in Center Point, Texas on January 7, 1931 to the late Elmer and Catherine Hurdle. She was raised in the rural town of Neylandville, ten miles northeast of Greenville, Texas.

In 1940, Ms. Velma Brooks moved to Dallas with her parents at the age of ten. The entire family united with Boll Street Christian Church. In her youth, she was active in the youth Sunday school class and the junior choir.

On June 4, l 948, Velma married Fines Brooks. They were wed for 30 years and from this union three children were born

In November 1957, Velma enrolled in Madame C.J. Walker Beauty College in Dallas, Texas. While a student at the beauty college, Ms. Brooks won first place in student hairstyling competitions including 1st place at the 1958 Dallas Beauticians Annual Hairstyle Show and Dance.

Ms. Brooks won countless competitions and  received  over  100  awards  for  outstanding work in the field of cosmetology including;  Paris Rose D’Ore (1974),  Business Woman of the Year (1971 and 1976), Who’s Who in  Black  America (1977-1978),  Clairol  Presidential Hair Colorist Council (1983), Dedicated Service Award from  Bethune  Cookman  College (2003), Special Entrepreneur Award – Dallas Morning News (2004), Living  Legend  Award Dallas Urban League (2004), Black History Chronicles Legends  in Business  sponsored  by Bank of America (2004).  She was a member of numerous organizations including: Alpha Chi Pi Omega Sorority and Fraternity, Inc., National Hair Weavers Association-Founder, National Hairdressers and Cosmetologists Association, Texas Hairdressers and Cosmetologists Association, Dallas Beautician Association.

Velma L. Brooks will be remembered as a trailblazer, top ranking professional cosmetologist and expert hair weaver who has been a pacesetter in the beauty profession throughout her career. Being a leading innovator of newer concepts and techniques of hairdressing, Velma has been an inspiration to thousands of young women and men who have entered into the beauty industry.