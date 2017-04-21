Representative Yvonne Davis to Host Legislative Town Hall Meeting
State Representative Yvonne Davis will hold a Legislative Town Hall meeting on Saturday, April 22, 2017. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss pending legislation currently before the Texas House of Representatives as well as other community issues.
If you have any questions concerning the upcoming Legislative Town Hall Meeting, please feel free to contact Representative Davis’ District office at (214) 941-3895.