Calling all dog-lovers: Guinness-record breaking World’s Largest Dog Day in The Colony on April 29
THE COLONY -Law of Attraction Brothers to host 1st annual World’s Largest Dog Day at Dr. Pepper Ballpark. The event is scheduled on April 29, beginning at 12 p.m. and will be held until 4 p.m. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Texas Coalition for Animal Protection (TCAP), a recognized nonprofit and 501C3 organization that provides compassionate solutions to pet overpopulation and community animal welfare. TCAP provides affordable, high quality preventative services available to Texas pet owners.
The purpose of the event is to bring thousands of people in the community together for a fun, Guinness-record breaking dog event. This event helps pet-related nonprofits bring awareness to their organization and raise much needed funds. Records attempted to be broken include: the largest gathering of people dressed as dogs, the most dogs wearing bandanas, the most dogs balancing a treat on their nose and the largest dog grooming session. The event is set to become one of Dallas’ favorite annual family friendly events. Attendance is expected to reach 4,000 guests. Tickets for the event begin at $10.
Many activities will be ongoing throughout the afternoon. TCAP will provide low cost vaccinations for dogs, a doggy day care for both small and large dogs, and contests including: ugliest dog, cutest dog, most drool, most talented, and most pet owner/fur baby look-alike. Face painting and educational demonstrations will also take place. Carter Blood Care will have a booth at the event located directly outside of the park for guests who would like to donate blood. Local area animal shelters will be in attendance if guests would like to adopt their new best friend. Pet owners are required to bring a copy of their pet’s current vaccination and rabies records.
We would like to extend our thanks to Huffines Subaru Corinth who is helping to make this event possible.
For more information on tickets and other inquiries call LOABROS at 817-226-6606 or visit their website at www.loabros.com/.