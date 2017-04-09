Uncle Bud’s Buick
Around Easter time one of my cousins will bring up a funny family story that all of us do not clearly remember all the facts on. These stories have been tossed around the family “glass ranch” for at least two generations. One cousin is always the family editor , the other pulling rank with corrections. We have to call in the family therapist who always adds a new kick to the storyline. We also have a thoroughbred family know-it-all and a stand up comic or two.
But the one thing we all agree on is the story of Uncle Bud’s Buick, the one with the plush sofa back seat. Let me complete the picture for you. My parents were married for 55 years. On my Dad’s side of the family was seven boys and five girls. All living in the same geographical region.
The family circle was centered around our homes, lots of space, Haynes Chapel (the country church), our city church and school. With seven males in one family, the handsome “ Sadler Boys” was the originator of a play pen full of cousins.
This Easter Story is only meaningful with certain main characters. My aunts who married hardworking men, I am sure did not realize that these “uncles” would reward the second generation with so many laughable everlasting memories. Two of my uncles seriously believed in celebrating a new year every weekend. These uncles, each with a favorite watering hole, dressed on the weekend, danced with or without partner, sobered up on Sunday morning to usher at our city church and back to work on Monday morning.
One year Uncle Bud bought a new car, a “brand spanking new” Buick. A cocoa brown and tan showroom beauty with leather seats. Due to his constant straightening out of the curved roads in Montgomery County, Uncle Bud was banned from driving. My Aunt Bigg, a heavy set Mahalia Jackson looking-woman with a Barbara Jordan voice, made it a “family car” with a back seat that could easily hold five little girl cousins all dressed-up on Easter Sunday Morning, a very popular time, send her brother’s children on errands, pick up a college kid, take her shopping. “Bigg” (Ethel Belle), did not drive either. Ethel Belle was totally blind, absolutely fashionable, maintained a household, a family limousine service and was the incumbent self ordained family matriarch. Ethel Belle did not have children of her own. Her life is still an inspiration in our family and a great story.
The showcase Buick had a long life as you can well imagine with it only being driven on special occasions, and without my uncle at the wheel. It was housed in a one car garage on Avenue E. My baby sister remembers driving the luxurious vehicle years later as a teenager, with the two of them in the “plush sofa back seat” . My aunt and uncle were married for decades. “Bigg” died at the age of 93. My uncle lived alone for a few years and joined her. So, what happened to the Buick? We do not know. However, you know, every story has a mystery, an unsolved ending. None of us can recall what year the Buick was, how many miles it had, was it sold, stolen or given to a cousin. Our only clue is the top of the 60’s, a lot of cousins were in college, and I-45 was under construction. But, every year around Easter time, the story surfaces. Where is the Buick?
