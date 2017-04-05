Children’s Health Pediatric Group DeSoto Celebrates One-Year Anniversary with Community Event and Special Guests
NFL running back Lance Dunbar to appear at family-friendly celebration with face painters, kids’ activities, bike helmet giveaways and more
Children’s Health Pediatric Group DeSoto celebrated its one-year anniversary with a community event featuring a special appearance by NFL player Lance Dunbar. Children and families enjoyed fun activities including face painting, a photo booth, GoNoodle dances and more. Dietitians and Children’s Health Pediatric Group pediatricians will be on site to answer questions and shared healthy lifestyle tips, and families took a closer look at an ambulance and firetruck during optional tours. As a thank-you to the community, Children’s Health offered a bike raffle and gave 100 bike helmets to kick off a fun and safe spring outdoors season.
Delivering the highest possible quality health care to communities, Children’s Health Pediatric Group DeSoto is one of 18 locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. With a focus on primary care and healthy habits, the practice covers all aspects of children’s health care needs such as well-child exams and immunizations, treatment of common illnesses like colds and the flu, and treatment of chronic conditions such as asthma.